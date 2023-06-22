‘The Rockets’ Red Glare’ – and More – Found at CV Fireworks Fourth of July Celebration

For the 16th year, the CV Fireworks Assn. hosts a dynamic event for the Crescenta Valley.

By Mary O’KEEFE

The Crescenta Valley Fireworks Association (CVFA) will once again fill the night sky over the Crescenta Valley High School track and field with dazzling light on the Fourth of July.

In addition to the fireworks display, ticketholders will find entertainment and games for kids on the school field including several inflatables. (The inflatables charge a separate fee from the entrance fee.)

“Last year we had the Mary Dyer Band,” said Steve Goldsworthy, president of the CVFA, of the entertainment. “We booked them early this year as we wanted to make sure they would be at the event. We also have the [CVHS] jazz band for an hour this year before Mary Dyer comes on.”

There will also be nine food trucks and one dessert truck from which people can purchase food and dessert. The food trucks will be parked along Ramsdell Avenue. A seating area will be set up in the food court on Ramsdell Avenue. It will be in the parking lot next to the field accessible gate.

CVFA is a locally sponsored and operated organization with roots deep in the community. For years, the CV Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event; however, in 2006 the organization could no longer lead the event and it looked like that would be its end. But then a group of residents in the area met at a local restaurant and came up with a way to keep the annual show going. Residents started making phone calls to friends and local leaders to get the initial financing to continue the show. From this CVFA was born. The event continues to be sponsored by local organizations and financed through donations.

The fireworks show has adjusted over the years. The show began on the CVHS track and field then once the artificial field was in place the audience was moved to La Crescenta Elementary School, which is adjacent to the high school. Then the show and audience were moved back to the CVHS field.

In the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 the fireworks show was canceled but in 2021 it returned, adjusting to COVID-19 protocols. Though the field was not open to the public the pyrotechnics crew was able to shoot the fireworks very high in the sky allowing people to see them from their homes or by parking along nearby streets.

The show returned to CVHS in 2022 and remains there. The Association continues to work to keep the fireworks show a local event for the foothills community including Montrose and Glendale.

“We only advertise the event locally thru Facebook, local posters and banners and in newspapers. We try to keep the event very family-friendly, especially the entry price. We have not raised the price in years. It’s still just $10, with kids 7 and under free. That’s a great value when you compare to other shows that charge up to $75 just for entry. We couldn’t do that if it weren’t for the great support we get from Los Angeles County, City of Glendale and our local residents,” Goldsworthy said.

Instead of the traditional fireworks show at the Rose Bowl, this year the stadium will be hosting the LA Galaxy vs. LA Football Club, according to rosebowlstadium.com and visitpasadena.com. There have been reports that there will be fireworks after the game but the traditional show has been “replaced,” according to visitpasadena.com.

“I’m not sure what the impact will be with the [Rose] Bowl event being canceled but we do expect a larger crowd,” Goldsworthy added. “I would recommend people arrive early. Gates open at 4 p.m. [on July 4]. Throw down a blanket and enjoy some great music.”

There is parking on the street and parking spots will be sold for $5 in the school’s parking lot with fees dedicated as a fundraiser for the Prom Plus organization. (Visit promplus.org for more information.)

Tickets for the CV Fireworks Show can be purchased at Bob Smith Toyota, 3333 Foothill Blvd.; J’s Maintenance, 3550 Foothill Blvd.; CV Weekly, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. Ste. 206; and CV Chamber of Commerce, 3131 Foothill Blvd. Ste. D. Tickets will also go on sale in front of the CVHS track and field at Ramsdell Avenue on July 4 beginning at noon. The gate opens at 4 p.m.

There is no alcohol allowed. Bags will be checked at the entrance to the event.

Due to the artificial turf at the school, no food or drink other than water will be allowed on the field and no chairs with pointed or pole-style legs will be allowed on the field. Beach chairs with flat bottoms are allowed.

To donate to the event, send a check in the envelope included in this week’s CV Weekly or visit https://www.cvfireworks.com and click on Donations.