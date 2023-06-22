Las Candelas Celebrates 70 Years of Service to the Community

Oakmont Country Club was the venue for the Las Candelas installation of the 2023-24 officers and the celebration of the club’s 70 years of service to the community. The Glendale-based group of women provide volunteer service and financial assistance to children and youth in vulnerable situations and support awareness of their mental health needs.

Special guests attending the celebration were City Councilmembers Paula Devine and Ardy Kassakhian and Mayor Dan Brotman. Guests from the facilities Las Candelas serves were Heather Sardella of Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, Tara Peterson of the YWCA Glendale Pasadena, Andy Sica and Gina Peck-Sobolewski of Sycamores, Laura Kelso of Hillsides, and Laura Duncan of Ascencia. Page Whyte, a major benefactor of Las Candelas and husband of the late Karen Whyte, was also on hand to participate in the event.

The history of Las Candelas was displayed for viewing with the many press books that have been kept over the years. Longtime members Ann Ways (1975), Marilyn Butler (1978) and Fran Buchanan (1968) shared their memories of the early days of Las Candelas and their years of service to help the most vulnerable children.

The installation of the 2023-24 officers and chairs also took place. Outgoing President Rosina Maize of La Cañada passed the gavel to incoming President Karen Swan of Glendale. Swan taught kindergarten in the Glendale schools for 35 years and is also an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Glendale. Other incoming officers include First Vice-President Cathy Keen, Second Vice-Presidents JC Byer, Third Vice-President Nancy Stone, Fourth Vice-President Jeri Clark, Fifth Vice-President Margaret Cline and Sixth Vice-President Nancy Stone.

The group will reconvene in September at its annual summer party and its members look forward to a productive year of providing educational programs and hands-on help to the philanthropies served.

To learn more about Las Candelas, visit the website www.lascandelas.org or the Facebook page at Las Candelas.

Submitted by Cathy KEEN