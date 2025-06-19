CV Community Says Goodbye to Local Legend

By Josh SILVERMAN

Special to CV Weekly

On Monday of last week, Crescenta Valley lost one of its most beloved and enduring members of the community. Longtime CV High School football coach and Hall of Fame member Dennis Gossard, known affectionately as “Coach Goss,” died at the age of 78. As much as he will be missed by so many, his legacy, as well as the undeniable impact on the thousands of Falcons he coached over his 50-plus years at CVHS, will live on forever.

Known for his no nonsense ways, his fierce competitiveness and his unwavering support and loyalty to his players, Gossard was a cornerstone to the Falcon football program and an all-time favorite coach among his players.

Falcon alum Vincent Page stated, “Coach Gossard was the epitome of what high school football is supposed to be for young players. He was hard on us, sure, but there was never a doubt he cared about us as people just as much as he did as players, if not more.”

Coach Gossard was a proud graduate of Crescenta Valley High School, and was a standout running back and baseball player during his days as a Falcon. To this day, he holds the school record for the longest touchdown run in school history, a 99-yard run – a feat he pulled off twice.

After marrying his high school sweetheart Jeri and graduating from San Diego State University, in 1970 Gossard returned home to begin his iconic coaching career at CVHS. In 1973, the young 26-year-old Gossard played a pivotal role orchestrating the defense and helping CVHS football win its first CIF state championship. Gossard continued to have longtime success at CVHS, coaching numerous teams to Pacific League championship titles and helping dozens of players earn All State honors and earn college scholarships. He also coached at Rosemont Middle School for its flag football program for several seasons and he coached both his oldest grandsons as well as the flag football program in Sunland.

On top of coaching football at CVHS, Gossard simultaneously coached football at Pasadena City College from 1978-2010. In 2010, Gossard eclipsed the school’s all time wins record and became the “winningest coach” in school history, a record he still holds.

Coach Gossard enjoyed immense success and plenty of memorable moments in his final decade with the Falcons. In 2014 and 2019, he once again helped the Falcons capture CIF state championship titles. On both occasions during these championship runs, Coach Gossard coordinated the defense while his son Hudson, who is now the head football coach at CVHS, handled the offensive play calling. The father-son duo not only worked together as coaches, but Hudson also starred as quarterback in 2001 when Coach Gossard was offensive coordinator. Hudson helped his team win a league title and led the state in passing yards that year as well. And in 2024, Coach Goss got the opportunity to coach his oldest grandson, Brody, as he was a member of CVHS’ football team.

A great coach isn’t judged simply by the wins s/he accumulates or the accolades s/he receives. The truly great coaches are the ones who equip their players with important life skills, values and character ethics that allow team members to flourish outside the football field, long after their playing days are over. Coach Goss was masterful at preaching and teaching these lessons to his players. He was the inspiration for so many young men in need of guidance and proper direction. Anyone who played for him would proudly proclaim what an amazing mentor, motivator and role model he was.

Former Falcon football standout Scott Vossmeyer commented that Coach Goss taught him the importance of always putting in the proper effort and work one has committed to do, and to take on challenges with a positive attitude.

“He didn’t want to hear excuses and he always wanted your best effort, no matter how much talent someone had – or didn’t have,” said Vossmeyer, now 43 and the father of two young children. He hopes to teach his kids the same valuable lessons Coach Goss taught him.

Coach Gossard’s passion and commitment for football is only surpassed by the incredible love and devotion he had for his family. Coach Gossard was happily married for 58 years to Jeri, who has been to nearly every single Falcon football game since Gossard started coaching. Gossard very much enjoyed spending time with his four grandchildren and he never missed any opportunities to attend one of their soccer, flag football or baseball games and cheer them on with his famous enthusiasm and intensity he brought with him everywhere he went. He proudly spent time coaching his kids and grandkids in football, baseball, basketball and softball.

In 2023, Gossard was inducted into the Pasadena City College Hall of fame; his wife, four grandchildren, son Hudson, and daughter Jessica were in attendance to celebrate the achievement.

Dennis Gossard is an irreplaceable figure. His passion for football, his dedication to helping and influencing his players along with his incredible humor and larger-than-life personality made him an unforgettable legend in the community. Coach Gossard did what great coaches do: he brought out the very best in his players, both in football and in life.

For those who were lucky enough to play for him, they will always hear Gossard’s voice in the back of their minds, reminding them to keep working hard and to never give up.

Dan Demonbrun, known better as “Coach D,” was a lifelong friend of Coach Goss, who also coached alongside Goss for over 40 years.

“Coach Gossard was the truest example of this statement: a good coach can change a game, but a great coach can change a life,” said Demonbrun. “Thank you Dennis for being our Coach Goss.”

Dennis Gossard is survived by his wife Jeri; daughter Jessica and son-in-law Scott and grandsons Brody and Levi; son Hudson, wife Codi and daughters Ellie and Chance; brother Tom Gossard and sister-in-law Judy Rueff; and sister-in-law Janice Cowan.”

A service is planned for Aug. 17 under the lights at the new CVHS stadium pending the completion of the new turf.