Celebrating Commencements – In Person

After more than a year apart, graduates throughout Glendale Unified School District gather – perhaps for the last time.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Last week, in-person commencement ceremonies were held for Glendale Unified School District students. The students who graduated in 2021, like the graduates of 2020, were challenged with an entirely new way of schooling over the past two years.

In the speeches made by the students during graduation, thoughts on the pandemic were shared. The speeches were inspirational as speakers spoke about getting through this historic time. Most acknowledged what they, as a class, had gone through, from virtual learning to isolation. All reminded their peers to not forget what they had gone through because it made them strong and better prepared to go into the world armed with resolve.

Due to pandemic restrictions that were still in place during the ceremonies GUSD looked outside the regular venues to hold the ceremonies to better allow parents and students to enjoy outdoor commencements.

On June 10, Hoover and Glendale high schools held their ceremonies at the Rose Bowl. The Clark Magnet High School ceremony was held on the Clark campus.

On June 11, Crescenta Valley High School held its ceremony at the Rose Bowl; Daily High School and Verdugo Academy held theirs at Glendale High School’s track and field.

Principals all spoke of how proud they were of the students and what it was like just being with them.

“The GHS Class of 2021 is the very definition of the word ‘perseverance.’ Even after missing out on most of the traditional senior activities and having to adjust to school online, they kept working hard and with a positive spirit,” said Ben Wolf, GHS principal, in an email response to CVW.

“I didn’t realize how happy it would make me to see all of your faces,” said Hoover’s Principal Dr. Jennifer Earl during her address.

Superintendent Vivian Ekchian spoke at the ceremonies, also praising the students’ accomplishments and how they are poised to affect change in the world.

“For our extraordinary graduates, the diploma you receive today marks a significant milestone, one that will open exciting new opportunities and expand your abilities to affect change in the world,” she said. “Your graduation from high school reflects your transition into adulthood and from this point on your actions, words and ideas will carry more weight and will have more lasting consequences.”

She added the responsibility is now in their hands to “become actively involved in the process of making this world a better place.”

It was in March 2020 that students were told their week of spring break would be extended. No one knew at that time the extension would last through the rest of school year 2019-20 and all but the last few weeks of 2020-21.

The 2021 graduates had spent most of their senior year isolated and learning virtually. The in-person commencements were a time for them not only to celebrate their graduation but also to celebrate being with each other.

“Although the challenges we are facing today – a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, millions of people experiencing homelessness and food insecurities – may seem insurmountable, I look to our young leaders and feel a great sense of hope,” Ekchian said. “You have proven you are the most passionate and resilient generation.”

Number of students who graduated from schools and valedictorians:

Glendale High School, 526 graduates, Alec Baghdasarians, valedictorian; Hoover High School, 358 graduates; Crescenta Valley High School, 635 graduates, Gene Jeoung, valedictorian; Clark Magnet High School, 268 graduates, Arpi Keshishian, valedictorian; Daily High School, 80 graduates, Angela L. Velasco Flores, student of the year; Verdugo Academy, 20 graduates, Miranda Delfino, student of the year.