Montrose – Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce

A Montrose Memorial Day to Remember

It was a somber but special morning at the Montrose Vietnam War Memorial (corner of Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard) on May 30 as we honored our local residents who fought for our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Our annual Memorial Day ceremony was back in full effect. Those present included Congressman Adam Schiff, Senator Anthony J. Portantino, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian, Glendale City Councilmembers Vrej Agajanian, Paula Devine and Ara Najarian, and Glendale Unified School District including Superintendent Vivian Ekchian and board members Dr. Armina Gharpetian and Jennifer Freemon. Special thanks to Bronwyn Schramm for reading the names on the Memorial and a big thank you to first responders from Glendale Police & Fire Dept. as well as Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station for their unwavering service to our community. We [were] forever grateful this Memorial Day and every day.

– Nicole Schlueter, MVCC Content Creator

Meet the newest business members of the MVCC:

I Love Events Bruce Kaplan is passionate about capturing special moments. He lives in Southern California and started his business because people love his style of capturing the energy, fun and soul of portraits and events. Give him a call to book him to photograph your event or for portraits! (626) 899-7096

Financial Credit Journey Whether you need help fixing your credit or are in need of a student loan, Rita Avedisian can assist you! Call her to discuss your needs today! (747) 210-7777

…and welcoming back renewing members:

YMCA of the Foothills The mission of the YMCA of the Foothills is to organize, develop, finance and conduct programs for an association of persons of all ages that will, by putting Christian principles into practice, enrich the quality of their lives spiritually, mentally, physically and socially. (818) 790-0123

M.J.M. Maintenance Specialties: Doing what they promise since 1989! M.J.M. – A professional cleaning and janitorial company based in Glendale. (818) 247-9833

Revolution Dance Center In-person studio classes for all levels in tap, ballet, pointe, jazz, musical theater, hip hop, turns & leaps, lyrical, contemporary and tumbling. Their youngest class offering starts at age 2. (818) 249-1100

Nix Marie A women’s boutique specializing in clothing and carefully-sourced accessories, home goods and jewelry. (818) 369-7811

Giuseppe’s Pizzeria All their pizza dough is handmade from scratch by “a guy from Italy.” Open for dine-in, takeout and delivery. (818) 957-1313

It Takes a Village Kids A unique kids’ boutique that carries hip and fun styles that make kids look and feel great! They carry a variety of cool and stylish brands from Europe, Canada and the United States. (818) 957-2200

Bellies, Babies, and Bosoms Your one-stop shop for maternity, baby and breastfeeding needs. (818) 541-1200

Tom’s Toys Your beloved neighborhood toy shop. (818) 249-2178

MVCC and Member Updates/Upcoming Events:

Thursday, June 16 at noon – MVCC ribbon cutting ceremony for Hillcrest Pet Hospital. Take part in the celebration of Hillcrest Pet Hospital’s new ownership!

Thursday, June 23 at noon – MVCC ribbon cutting ceremony for Copy Network. Take part in the celebration of Copy Network’s 30th anniversary!

Wednesday, July 6 at 6 p.m. – MVCC speed networking mixer hosted by Think Real Estate. This mixer is special in that it is a two for one; you only pay $15 but your guest can attend for free! This mixer will focus on speed networking but you can still enjoy drinks and food; catering by Poppa Joe’s. There will also be chances to win prizes through opportunity drawings at the end of the night! Register at https://bit.ly/THINKMIXER.

Sunday, July 24 – 7th Annual Montrose Craft Beer Fest. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com. Breweries or local businesses interested in participating can showcase their business, or sponsor upcoming events. Reach out to events.mvcc@gmail.com.

Special Acknowledgements:

Congratulations to It Takes a Village Kids on celebrating 10 years in Montrose and to Nix Marie for celebrating its second year in Montrose!

Thank you and remember to shop local!