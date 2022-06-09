Las Candelas Installs 2022-23 Officers at Oakmont Country Club

The ladies of Las Candelas held their final meeting of the 2021-22 year at Oakmont Country Club on May 26. The meeting involved the celebration of the success of their recent biennial fundraiser, “Love Has No Limits,” which yielded almost $100,000 that will be used for the group’s philanthropic projects in the coming two years.

After the business portion of the meeting, Past President Ellyn Semler installed the officers and chairmen for the coming year. Repeating as president is Rosina Maize, who is a retired art teacher at Verdugo Woodlands Elementary School. First vice-president will be Lynne Naeve, and second vice-president will be Karen Swan. Third Vice-President Nancy Stone will be overseeing the group’s service at HillsidesCares in Pasadena, and Jeri Benton Clark will be coordinating service projects at Sycamores in Altadena. Margaret Cline will repeat her duties as fifth vice-president and will arrange meals for the clients residing at the Ascencia facility in Glendale. Cline will be assisted by new member Vicky Voll.

A highlight of the day was welcoming new member Glendale resident Laurel Patric to the group. Patric was formerly the director of Library Services in Glendale.

Las Candelas is a group of about 40 women whose purpose is to give volunteer service and financial assistance to help improve the lives of children and youth in vulnerable situations and to support awareness of their mental health needs. The ladies provide services and funding to HillsidesCares, Sycamores, Ascencia, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, YWCA of Glendale and Pasadena and Hillsides’ Youth Moving On Program. The organization will celebrate the opening of its 2022-23 year of service with a summer social in September, to be held at Oakmont Country Club. Meetings and service projects will resume in October.

To learn more about Las Candelas, visit its website at www.lascandelas.org or on Facebook at Las Candelas.

Submitted by Cathy KEEN