CWC Convention Yields Music, Music, Music

Members of the Verdugo Hills Women’s Chorus (VHWC) gathered in San Diego and spent the better part of two days preparing for the Annual California Women’s Chorus Inc. event. The 54th Annual Scholarship Concert, aptly titled “Sing, Sing, Sing,” was hosted by the Sweet Harmony chorus. Guest conductor Ashlyn Brown guided singers through rehearsals so the performance of eight songs would be realized.

This much-awaited performance has been on hold since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, but this year the combined chorus was ready to meet COVID’s slowly weakening challenge. To date, there are nine individual choruses in California and 190 members; however, the doors are always open for more singers at VHWC. For availability at CWC choruses throughout the state, visit www.cwchorus.com.

VHWC is a member of CWC, Inc. a non-profit organization that is devoted to and encourages choral singing among women. Promoting women’s choral music and raising funds for vocal music scholarships has been the goal of CWC since it began with its first annual convention and concert in 1969 with 178 singers throughout California participating. Making sure every CWC chorus in California, from San Francisco to San Diego, would be ready to sing was a challenge. The same sheet music was sent to each CWC chorus to be studied until it was memorized by all participants. It had been practiced and perfected when all the singers took the stage on April 30 of this year.

Representing VHWC was Ki Park, director, Sharon Schlarb, Jody Weems, Gale Musker, Kathy Kabuto, Anne Kemp and Carol Leining.

VHWC invites any woman who would like to join them on Monday mornings in La Crescenta. Director Ki Park shares her vast knowledge of music and makes the day fun.

In keeping with the goals of CWC and promoting choral music, singers were invited to audition for CWC scholarships with winners to perform at the concert. First place scholarships were awarded to Gonzalo Ochoa Camarena and Elizabeth Gaitan, both students of San Diego State University as are second place winners Lauren Carter and Cerah Rodriguez.

Shirley Stewart, who graciously emceed the concert, was extended thanks. Stewart has been the keeper of the seal for CWC since 1979. She was honored in Washington, D.C. as Media One Cable in the Classroom Teacher of the Year.

In spring 2024 there will be another CWC concert and there’s no doubt that VHWC will be there to “Sing, Sing, Sing.”

Submitted by Arlene MASSIMINO