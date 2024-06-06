Local Schools Hold Promotions, Graduation Ceremonies

Mixed emotions were shared on local campuses by students and parents.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Yesterday was graduation and promotion day for many students in the Glendale Unified School District. It was a time for students that was sprinkled with the excitement of moving along the academic path that was mixed with a few melancholy moments for parents.

Crescenta Valley High School’s (CVHS) commencement ceremony saw 595 students earning their diplomas. Throughout their years at high school these students accumulated 37,117.21 hours of community service. Two seniors shared their thoughts of their high school years. Eric Eubank presented his speech titled “Strive for Failure” and Jack Zackrison presented “Footnotes and Other Clichés.”

The CVHS graduating seniors are moving into their next phase of life supported by family and friends … and over $3 million in scholarships.

Clark Magnet High School also on Wednesday evening held its commencement ceremony that had 277 graduates. There were three senior speakers at the event: Leona Dilanyan’s speech was titled “Embracing Memories, Seizing Futures,” Vahag Matevosian’s speech was titled “Here and Now” and Raeesah Israt Alam’s speech was titled “Class of 2024 – Taking Flight.”

Clark seniors accumulated over 18,000 community service hours. Over 80 students graduated cum laude, earning a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of between 3.5-3.99; 50 students earned magna cum laude with a cumulative GPA of 4.0-4.19 and 40 students earned the recognition of summa cum laude with a cumulative GPA of 4.2 and above. During their final year Clark seniors work on a senior project then invite members of the community to judge their projects.

Clark Magnet High School has been recognized by the state as a California Distinguished School, and each year U.S. News & World Report ranks schools across the country. In this year’s report the publication ranked Clark Magnet in the top 1% of all schools in the nation, and it was among the top 45 best schools in California and in the top 341 schools in the entire U.S.

Over 600 Rosemont Middle School eighth grade students also took part in a promotion ceremony on Wednesday. Students Sareena Quiboly, Elijah Bucci, Ashley Heo and Quinlan Iwasaka all presented speeches at Rosemont.

This story was written prior to the graduation ceremo