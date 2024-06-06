GTA Bargaining Reaches Compromise After May 29 Session

By Eliza PARTIKA

The Glendale Unified School District Board of Education reached a tentative bargaining compromise with the Glendale Teachers Association (GTA) during their May 29 bargaining session. Negotiations had been stalled, frustrating GTA members.

“As educators and a union bargaining team, we regularly work after hours, conduct emergency meetings with our board, and work hard to be prepared ahead of each and every negotiation session,” stated the GTA’s written May 29 bargaining update. “All GTA educators know what it means to work under pressure. At a minimum, we expect the same respect from our employer. Thank you for showing your solidarity today by wearing red. When we reach a fair agreement, it will be because of the unity and power of Glendale educators.”

The May 29 negotiations proved productive, earning the GTA several of its stated demands, including the passage of a 4% wage increase, an extension of the MOU for traditional kindergarten classrooms and a one-year agreement securing an extra adult in each kindergarten classroom for extended-day kindergarten.

As of publication, the GTA and the school board were still in negotiations. Last year, an ongoing 5% wage increase was granted during negotiations with room to come back and ask for more at a later date. GUSD teachers have received a 5% increase in pay this year, based on last year’s negotiations. As of June 4, GUSD has proposed a total of 4% ongoing wage increase, on top of the 5% increase from last year totaling nine percent.

This year GTA is asking for an additional 9% increase, according to a spokesperson from GUSD.