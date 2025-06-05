Planet Fitness May Be Coming to La Crescenta

By Mary O’KEEFE

The former location of the La Crescenta Rite Aid may be receiving a make-over that will bring a fitness business to the area.

A conditional use permit for 2647 Foothill Blvd. was submitted on May 22 to convert the existing commercial space into a fitness center – Planet Fitness. The structure will maintain the same square footage and the interior will be remodeled to accommodate the proposed use. A request included a minor parking deviation to reduce the required number of parking spaces by 13%, according to Michele Bush, supervising planner, Foothill Development Services – Planning Division with Los Angeles County.

The La Crescenta Rite Aid closed in January. The vacant store is located in the Marketplace Shopping Center. Numerous Rite Aid pharmacies across the country closed after filing for bankruptcy. It was a surprise to many, even some employees, that this store would be closed.

Planet Fitness was founded in 1992 in New Hampshire. After maintaining the model of a small town gym it found the opportunity to expand and offer a low-cost facility. It is now one of the “largest and fastest growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations,” according to its website.

An initial rendering of Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness has over 2,700 locations in the U.S. with locations in Glendale, Pasadena and Burbank.

The company is in the early stages of the review process with a long road ahead for acquiring a permit. A permit is currently being reviewed by other LA County departments including Public Works, Fire and Public Health. A public hearing will be required for the permit to be issued.