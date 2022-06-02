Weather in the Foothills

On May 31, Crescenta Valley Water District representatives James Lee, (left), director of Finance and Administration, and David Rawlings, customer service representative, changed the water conservation alert status from yellow to orange, indicating water supplies are limited. For customers this means residential and commercial landscape irrigation is limited to no more than two days per week: Tuesdays and Saturdays.

In addition, in the orange stage the filling, refilling or addition of water to indoor and outdoor pools, wading pools or spas is prohibited. There are exemptions that include adding water for the prevention of equipment failure; however, CVWD “strongly urges that a [pool/spa] cover be used to prevent evaporation and thereby reducing frequency of refilling.”

The use of water to clean, maintain, fill or refill decorative fountains or similar structures is prohibited. Washing vehicles is restricted to using a hand-held bucket and employing quick rinses using a hose with a positive shut-off nozzle, according to CVWD.

During this stage residents are required to fix water leaks within 48 hours.

Looking ahead, today (Thursday) and Friday are expected to be in the 80s and mostly clear and sunny. Winds will be headed our way starting tonight through Friday morning around 5-10 mph coming from the east/northeast during the day and turning south in the early mornings. Friday winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday evening will head us into cooler temps through the weekend with highs in the upper 70s during the day and lows of 57 at night. Expect patchy fog early mornings.

Monday will have us back up in the low 80s with mostly clear and sunny skies.

Rachelle Miller and Mary O’Keefe pulled together this weather report.