Montrose Arts & Crafts Festival Returns for its 38th Year

By Bethany BROWN

The Montrose Shopping Park Association (MSPA) will hold its annual Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The weekend of festivities marks an official return to its “normal” schedule post pandemic. The Festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and the date was moved several times in 2021, ultimately settling in October, which was the first (and only) time the Festival was scheduled in the fourth quarter of the year.

More than 250 artists, crafters, food vendors, California Certified Farmers, musicians and entertainers will make their way to Montrose with some vendors planning to come from as far away as Arizona and Mexico.

“We have vendors joining us from all over the place,” said Dale Dawson, MSPA event coordinator. “I’m really excited and know it will be a weekend full of great food, fun and shopping for everybody in our community.”

The Festival – celebrating its 38th year – is free to attend and masks are not required at this time. Booths with a vast array of handmade crafts, jewelry, clothing, ceramics, fine art, leather goods, fresh flowers, produce and much more will stretch across the 2200, 2300 and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue. The Montrose Harvest Market on Sunday will still take place and will be located on Ocean View Boulevard.

Dawson said in addition to the many vendor booths, there will also be a kids’ zone at the west end featuring an expanded petting zoo, bungee jumpers and inflatables of various kinds. In the center of the Festival, at the Ocean View/Honolulu intersection, there will be an international food court with seating as well as a wine and beer garden to enjoy. He stressed that there really is something for everybody, and it’s an event one surely does not want to miss.

Live music will also be available for attendees’ further enjoyment, featuring three bands over the two-day period. Saturday will open with The Ploughboys and will close with The Mojo Filter Blues Band that evening. Sunday morning will open with a Beatles tribute band called Ticket to Ride and The Ploughboys will return to close Sunday evening.

“Some things only come once a year, like Thanksgiving and Christmas and the Montrose Arts & Crafts Festival,” Dawson said. “This is our once-a-year mega invitation to shop Montrose and to have a great time while supporting local small businesses.”

For more information about the event visit www.shopmontrose.com.