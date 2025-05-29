Pops Concert Ends Season on a High Note

High school’s pops concert showcases five different groups.

By Mikaela STONE

Musicians from Crescenta Valley High School’s Instrumental Music Dept. performed their yearly pops concert with the theme of heroes and villains. The concert celebrated the achievements of 245 students making up five different groups: wind ensemble, jazz band, string orchestra, symphony orchestra and concert band.

Special guests from the CVHS advanced chorus, The Charismatics, joined the symphony orchestra during its “Disney Villains Medley.” Heather Breckow sang the role of Ursula in “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and Liam Zadoorian performed as Gaston in “Gaston.” Concert band surprised the audience during its performance of “Superman (Suite);” while performing as usual the brass players joined in from the balcony, immersing listeners in John Williams’ classic music.

During the “Imperial March,” Assistant Principal Miguel Gonzalez arrived on stage dressed as Darth Vader, complete with a red lightsaber, and began to spar with Instrumental Music Dept. director Matt Schick. Schick defended his orchestra first with his baton then with a blue lightsaber of his own.

While all the soloists performed well, jazz band and marching band musician Alex MacMillan stood out with multiple trumpet solos. The jazz band’s rendition of the theme from “The Incredibles” highlighted the talent of the entire brass section with an upbeat sound that kept up with older musicians.

For the final piece, the orchestra came together to play “Pirates of the Caribbean (Symphonic Suite)” in a grouping so large Schick had to ascend a ladder to direct – which he did wearing a Jack Sparrow costume.

This pops concert is a bittersweet moment for Schick. Alongside the many seniors, who Schick asked to stand to be honored for their commitment to orchestra, his own son, Nathan Schick, is graduating. To add to the closing of an era, dearly beloved GUSD elementary school orchestra teacher Karen Hayhurst retires at the end of this school year. Schick honored her with flowers. For Hayhurst’s part, she said that all she wanted is a pass to see GUSD music shows as many times as she wishes.

In preparation for next year’s music season, section leaders and drum majors have already been chosen from this year’s dedicated musicians, as well as the theme of the 2025-26 marching band’s field show: “Uncaged.” While no little birdies have spoken up about how the show will shake out, Falcon musicians – both on the stage and the field – continue to grow in talent with every year that passes.