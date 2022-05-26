Kiwanis Club of La Cañada Recognizes Local Students at ‘TERRIFIC Kids’ Ceremony

After a two-year hiatus, the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada recently held its iconic “TERRIFIC Kids” ceremony recognizing at the LCUSD amphitheater 24 sixth-grade students. A sense of joy was audible as families and friends cheered the youth who had been selected by their classrooms for displaying such qualities as kindness, a positive attitude and good citizenship from La Cañada Elementary, Palm Crest Elementary and Paradise Canyon Elementary schools.

Several weeks ago, the announcements were made at each school’s spirit rallies by Terrific Kids coordinator Nancy Leininger, Dr. Michael Leininger and Tom Slaughter. The special outdoor event was held to give the awardees, from all three schools, a chance to come together and celebrate with their family members.

Kicking off the event was Kiwanis Club of La Cañada President Terry Piasky who joined La Cañada Unified School District Superintendent Wendy Sinnette who congratulated all the students. A special inspiration was given by La Cañada Flintridge Mayor Terry Walker with LCUSD Board of Education Vice President Joe Radabaugh launching the day’s program.

TERRIFIC Kids coordinator Nancy Leininger said, “Our community is dedicated to its thriving youth.”

She addressed the students by saying, “I am happy to share the wise words written by your teachers as they describe you as standout citizens. Now, more than ever, these can be considered powerful and gifted skills that are building the foundation of your future success. We congratulate you and thank your families for nurturing you – our future community leaders. We are so happy to be able to see you today!”

For over 30 years, the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada has honored local students through the TERRIFIC Kids program, which is an acronym for being Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive and Capable. Similar programs are held by Kiwanis Clubs all over the world as they move forward their goal and motto to serve and recognize children.

Anyone interested in helping kids and giving back, while making friends and having fun, are invited to attend, or Zoom-in, on a Kiwanis Club of La Cañada meeting held each Wednesday at noon. It features the “Guest Speaker of the Week” program. To receive an invitation, email lacanadakiwanis@gmail.com or visit lacanadakiwanis.org.