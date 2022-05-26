Glendale Arts is on the Move!

By Ruth SOWBY

Glendale Arts had its open-to-the-public moving sale on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21. On June 1, the organization will be moving from its present office space at 116 W. California Ave. in Glendale to a new office at the 500 N. Brand Blvd. building. The sale was held at its current California Avenue location.

The move is necessitated by the City of Glendale’s decision to change management of the Alex Theatre and its other entities under the banner of Glendale Arts. CEO Nina Crowe and her part-time staff of two supervised the two-day sale attended by dozens of Glendale Arts supporters.

“We’re moving on,” said Crowe, putting a positive spin on the proceedings. “What was the first to go were Alex Theatre memorabilia.”

One lucky early bird shopper took home four blue ceramic mugs with the Alex logo pictured in gold lettering. Each mug went for $1. Also being offered at bargain basement prices were electronics, appliances, furniture and office supplies.

Crowe and her two office staffers are in the early planning stages of the Glendale International Film Festival to be held Sept. 29 through Oct. 6.