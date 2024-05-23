The YWCA Glendale & Pasadena Heart & Excellence Awards Celebrate the Power of Philanthropy

The Anoush Glenoaks Ballroom in Glendale on May 15 was standing room only for the YWCA Glendale and Pasadena’s 27th Annual Heart & Excellence Awards & Persimmon Donor Circle luncheon. According to the Y website, the Persimmon Donor Circle is a collective of individuals who are dedicated to advancing the Y’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

The event, emceed by journalist Silva Harapetian, brought together more than 200 supporters to celebrate two exceptional women.

Retired attorney Valerie Merritt is the outgoing YWCA Glendale Pasadena board member. She is also a Persimmon Donor and member of the Leadership Circle. Grace Yuen, an investment banker, is also a Persimmon Donor and former YWCA Pasadena Foothill Valley board member. Due to a previous commitment, Yuen wasn’t present at the luncheon.

Also recognized was The Oakmont League as an outstanding women’s civic organization. The League has worked for 85 years with local community agencies to provide services and funding to needy community residents. The League also provides scholarships to worthy students at Glendale, Clark Magnet, Hoover and Crescenta Valley high schools. Scholarships are also offered to Glendale Community College students.

Also honored at the May 15 event was Jada Yang with the Cami’s Courage Memorial Scholarship. Presenting the scholarship was former YWCA board member Carol Ann Burton, the mother of scholarship namesake Cami Burton who lost her life in a car accident while serving as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Malawi. Yang is a graduate of La Cañada High School and incoming freshman at UC Berkeley. She will study public health, disability studies and public policy. Yang doesn’t allow her cerebral palsy to slow her down and, as such, is an avid disability rights advocate. She is the founder of Mission for Mobility. Yang received a standing ovation from the audience.

The YWCA Glendale and Pasadena’s fundraising goal was $30,000. During the luncheon, $27,100 had already ben raised. Funds raised will help support the YWCA’s emergency shelter and housing programs, the domestic violence service center and the violence prevention program.