One Fatal in Single Car Incident

CHP is investigating a traffic incident where a vehicle struck the fence of a house in the 2400 block of Janet Lee Drive. The vehicle for unknown reasons traveled in reverse westbound down Janet Lee Drive, struck a cement retaining wall on the north side of the street, crossed the driveway and went into the yard of a home. It was stopped by a fence post. LA County Fire Dept. responded and pronounced the driver, who was in his mid-50s, dead at the scene. The driver was the solo occupant of the vehicle; no other people were hurt. Cause of death has yet to be determined. The incident is still under investigation, said Officer Robert of CHP.

