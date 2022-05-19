Congressman Schiff Announces Winners of 2022 Congressional Art Competition

During a recent virtual ceremony Congressman Adam Schiff announced the winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. This year, the competition received 99 entries from students at 17 different schools.

“California’s 28th District is home to some of the most creative minds in the country, and the submissions we received for this year’s Congressional Art Competition prove it,” said Schiff. “Every piece of artwork we received was remarkable, but the sheer talent of our contest winners blew me away – and I can’t wait to see their work displayed proudly in my offices in California and Washington D.C.”

Every year, high school students in the 28th Congressional District are invited to submit their artwork for evaluation by independent experts who select a first, second and third place winner. In addition, one student receives the People’s Choice Award, which is decided by online votes from residents of the 28th District.

This year Viviana Ahn from Crescenta Valley High School won first place for her mixed media artwork, titled “Williaaaaam/Final on Friday.” Madeline Lauren Kwan from Maranatha High School took home second place for her digital artwork, “Redefining Self” and Aaron Magtoto from La Cañada High School won both third place and the People’s Choice Award for his photograph, “Californian Resilience.”

The first place winner’s artwork will be on display in the U.S. Capitol for one year, the second place winner’s artwork will be displayed in Congressman Schiff’s Washington D.C. office for one year, and the third place and People’s Choice Award winner’s artwork will be displayed in Congressman Schiff’s Burbank office for one year.