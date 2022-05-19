After the Plague Comes the Renaissance … Faire

By Charly SHELTON

After two years off due to a massive plague, the Renaissance Pleasure Faire has returned to the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale. The classic festival brought back much of the charm and fun of the Faire from years past, while not escaping the plague without its scars.

For repeat guests of the Faire, which has been running each spring in Southern California since 1963, there are some differences to be noted. Nothing major, but differences that can be felt in the air. Several of the businesses and vendors that were longtime staples of the Faire have either closed down or otherwise withdrawn from the event this year. Talking to the other patrons and vendors, word is passed along of some favorite participants who didn’t survive the plague. This tapestry of shared acquaintances, even those who one may meet in passing or know about only from seeing them around the Faire once or twice a year, can still reflect the absence left when a few drop off. This shared sense of loss between us and the hopeful look to brighter days ahead and is very reminiscent of the actual Renaissance, which was a period from the 14th to 17th centuries and was born from the Black Death. Granted, COVID-19 didn’t restructure society as much as the Black Death and we didn’t lose as many people per capita as back then, but this is the largest pandemic in our lifetime and the emotional impact of these losses still registers a toll, regardless of size.

Beyond those who were lost, at the Faire the bars can’t pull draught beers and prepare cocktails, some of the food options have diminished and supply issues are keeping the menus almost permanently sold-out of certain items. But these aren’t enough to diminish the fun and spirit of the event and a warm welcome is given with a hearty, “Hail and well met, traveller!” This Faire was sorely missed these last two years, especially because the 2020 Faire was cancelled just a few weeks before opening day. So even with the canned beers and no meat pies, the Faire is just as fun as ever.

For any who haven’t been to the Ren Faire yet this year, there is only one weekend left to visit. This weekend is the grand finale, and it is not to be missed. Visit RenFair.com for tickets and info.