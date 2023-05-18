Strike Up The Band: Part II – Jazz Orchestra Returns to La Crescenta Presbyterian Church

By Lynn SHER

Strike Up the Band: Part II, a musical performance and fundraiser benefiting the La Crescenta Presbyterian Church Higher Education Scholarship Fund, is on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m.

For the second consecutive year, congregation member Noel Collins is musical director. A retired music teacher and trumpet player, Collins has chosen classics from the Great American Songbook along with songs from select musicals and films that many people are sure to recognize. The arrangements are exciting and energetic and paired with vocal performances that are sure to thrill.

Collins chose the repertoire, wrote the orchestral arrangements, hired the jazz musicians (many returning from last year) and has steadfastly rehearsed them along with four singers handpicked from the congregation: Shawn Kelly, Jennifer Clem, Geoff Bryan and Larry Helscher. He even designed the costumes!

Deacons from the LCPC were inspired to start the La Crescenta Presbyterian Church Higher Education Scholarship Fund in 2020 as the skyrocketing costs of higher education became increasingly apparent. People either couldn’t afford to go to school or were forced to take out loans that were burdensome or near impossible to repay. The National Center for Education Statistics revealed that from 1980 to 2020, tuition for undergraduate studies increased by 180% and similar inflation plagued masters’ and certificate programs as well.

Hilary Norton, a deacon who’s been a member of LCPC since 1992, said that the term “higher education” is defined broadly. She said the scholarships issued could be used for earning the credentials needed to become a firefighter or hairdresser, just as they could be used for an undergrad or graduate degree.

“We can use these opportunities [fundraisers] to really share with our community things that are very special,” she said, “and support people that want to continue to move forward in their life.”

The scholarships are available for members of the congregation who have the financial need and the desire to further themselves through education. Previous educational merits like GPAs are not taken into consideration in determining who receives the awards. Fourteen $1,000 scholarships have been awarded thus far.

Jen Ning Quan Bozich was a scholarship recipient last year and has been working toward a Master of Arts Degree in Spiritual Formation at Biola University, Talbot School of Theology. She is very grateful for the help she received from the church.

“This has been a blessing,” she said. “[I’ve learned] invaluable skills from all of the classes I’ve taken in the past few semesters.”

Biola University recognizes church contributions and matches them up to $1,000. So Quan Bozich’s initial scholarship was doubled.

Tickets to Sunday’s performance are $15 per person and $30 per family. They are available electronically through the LCPC website https://www.lcpc.net/events until Friday, May 19 and will be available, cash only, at the door.

Quan Bozich encourages all who can to come to the performance.

“Come because there will be lovely music and lovely performances done by dedicated and lovely people who love doing what they do,” she said. “Also come to support the students and education in our local community.”

The show takes place at La Crescenta Presbyterian Church, 2902 Montrose Ave. Complimentary childcare will be available for children 3 and under.