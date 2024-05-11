Athletic Hall of Fame Honors

By Mary O’KEEFE

Sports mentors/leaders were honored at the Crescenta Valley High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 4.

“This year, CV has maintained its commitment to fostering a sense of belonging among its students. For many, this sense of belonging is found within our diverse range of athletic teams. Our CV athletes form a tight-knit family, supporting and uplifting one another through shared experiences,” stated CVHS Principal Christine Benitez.

Honoring CV’s sports’ leaders through the Athletic Hall of Fame began in 2008-2009 school year.

This year there were nine recipients. Below are the inductees, their biographies are courtesy of the CV Athletic Hall of Fame:

Erin Ashby Eitel—she was a four-year starter in CVHS softball, coached by Dan Berry. She pitched her junior and senior years. She led her team to three league championships and earned All Pacific League honors and was League Most Valuable Player in 2010 and 2011. She also earned All-Area Player of the Year twice, All-CIF Division 3 First Team Honors twice and Cal Hi All-State honors. She went on to Stanford where she started for three years and received honors including two times named All Pac 12 and one time All Regional.

John Barnes was the first Cross Country coach in 1960 at CVHS. He was innovative with his training techniques by having the kids running year round and implemented a one week backpack trip to the High Sierras. In 1962, he led the CV team to a Co-League Championship with Hoover High School, and then on to the CIF 3A Championship—the first CV Falcon CIF championship. He later coached Glendale High School from 1967 to 1992. Mr. Barnes passed away in August 2004.

Ray Barsemian was a three-year varsity boys’ volleyball letterman while at CVHS. As a sophomore he became only the 12th sophomore ever to play on varsity. He helped the Falcons to their best record ever, 22-7. He was voted Most Outstanding player and 1st Team All-Pacific League for the second year in a row. He attended Pierce Junior college and set records and went on to play at Concordia University where he was a two-time Division 1 All-American, two-time Division 1 All-American Team, Male Athlete of the year and 1st Team All-MPSF. In 2020 he was the National Division 1 AttackLeader and he holds the Concordia University records for Kills and Aces. He played for Team USA in the World University Games in Italy in 2019. He currently coaches volleyball at Fullerton College and San Gabriel Elite volleyball club.

Mark Evans’ “illustrious journey to the Crescenta Valley Athletic Hall of Fame is a testament to his enduring dedication to the sport of track and field and cross country, both as an athlete and a coach,” according to the Hall of Fame statement. He first found his love of running at La Salle High School under coach Jim Brown. He continued that love of the sport at Pasadena City College (PCC) and San Jose State. While at PCC he was on the 4×800 relay team that set a Junior College record. While at San Jose State his personal best was 4:08 mile and 8:58 for two miles. But for those in CV, it is his coaching that has defined his legacy. He began coaching at Pasadena High School and moved to CVHS in 1993. Under his leadership the boys’ and girls’ cross-country and track teams have reached unprecedented heights. With a staggering tally of league championships and CIF State Championship qualifications. His impact on the lives of countless athletes is immeasurable and his influence will continue to resonate for generations to come. Jason Jenkins was the heart and soul of the Falcon football defense from 2000-2002 and was the force to be reckoned within the Pacific League. He led the Falcons and the Pacific League in tackles for two years in a row. He was the defensive leader on three Falcon CIF playoff teams, and as a junior in 2001 he willed his team to an undefeated season. In 2002 he set the all time school record with 156 tackles for the season. While at CVHS he earned nine varsity letters. He was a four year varsity swimmer, two years varsity basketball player and three year varsity football player.

Jesse Mitchell is currently an educator and coach. He graduated from CVHS in 1996, leaving a legacy as a four-year varsity baseball letterman. His was named to the All-Pacific League teams multiple times, culminating in being recognized as Team MVP, All-CIF and First Team All-Pacific League during his senior year. While at CVHS he led his team to three consecutive Pacific League championships and CIF semi-finals appearance in1995. After graduating he coached JV baseball at CV, helping them clinch two Pacific League championships. He went on to California State University Northridge receiving a Bachelor’s degree in education and went on to get his Master’s degree in Family Studies. He teaches Special Education Science at Independence High School in Bakersfield and coaches girl’s soccer.

Brian Gadsby was an athlete in both football and baseball while at CVHS. In football he was recognized as the Junior Varsity MVP. In his junior and senior seasons he was the varsity quarterback. He was named First Team All-Pacific League and earned CIF Offensive Player of the Year honors. He was CVHS all time leader in touchdown passes and passing yards. In 2014 he led his football team to a 14-0 record and the Southeastern Division CIF Championship. He attended UCLA and was a three-year starting closer for the Bruins in baseball.

Sinnamonn Garrett-Monroy played on the Falcon’s girls’ varsity basketball as a freshman in 1996. She could be seen on the school’s outside basketball courts practicing her 3-pointers or playing pick-up with anyone who wanted to play any evening of the week. The CV team was the first girls’ basketball team in CV’s history to make it to the finals of CIF for Division 1. In her sophomore year she became a starter and averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and three steals a game. She earned Pacific League MVP honors and Glendale News Press Player of the Year and was All-CIF first team, Daily News First Team and LA Times First Team honors. She continued her athletic career at New Mexico State University and earned 1st Team All Sun Belt Conference honors and led the nation in Division 1 in 3-point field goal percentage at 49.6%. She holds the NMSU record for single game field goal percentage.

Sydney Vermillion played on both of the Falcons softball and soccer teams. She was on both varsity squads as a freshman while at CVHS. As a sophomore she was selected as 2nd Team All Pacific League in both sports and 2nd Team All-Area in soccer. In her junior year she was selected 1st Team All Pacific League, also in both sports. In softball she was selected Pacific Most Valuable Player in soccer, along with All-Area and All-CIF honors. After graduating in 2006, she went on to Cal State Northridge where she played soccer. She was named the Freshman of the Year for CSUN. After graduating from college with a degree in biology, she played US Pro Women’s League from 2010 to 2014 with Santa Clarita Blue Heat, and 2014 to 2016 she played for Switzerland Pro League team FC Neunkirch and Portland Thorns Reserves. In 2021 she went from playing on professional teams to representing Armenian Women’s National team. She is currently the Director of Coaches for California Athletic Soccer Club.