Kids & Kritters Gather in Montrose

Part of the exotic animal show was a colorful iguana.
Photo by GG Photography

By Ruth SOWBY

“Kritters” almost outnumbered people at the Montrose Harvest Market on Sunday. Family dogs, therapy dogs, rescue dogs, a petting zoo and “exotic” animal shows took center stage at this 11th annual event sponsored by the merchants of the Montrose Shopping Park Assn. If animals weren’t your thing, there was plenty of produce, food and flowers to shop for. Besides petting their furry friends, the kids also enjoyed a Kids Fun Zone of inflatable slides, a bungee jump and lots of gooey food like ice cream, shakes and melty chocolate. 

At Sunday’s Kids & Kritters Day, Fiona Petz, 3, of La Crescenta needs some practice keeping her eyes on the road. Photos by Ruth SOWBY

The 2200 and 2300 blocks of Honolulu Avenue were abuzz with shoppers, amblers and the merely curious. A popular booth was Dulce Cielo that sold yummy gourmet butter cookies. Carly Von’s booth, Seedbar, featured handmade, energy snack bars. 

Michelle, a 2-year-old French Bulldog, was one of the “kritters” found on Honolulu Avenue on Sunday. Owner Henry Minasyan looks forward to the Harvest Market every week. Photo by Ruth SOWBY

When asked, “How’s business?” Von answered, “We’re not making a killing, but we like being part of the community.”

In the First Responders Arena, local police, California Highway Patrol and fire and rescue personnel were available to chat with shoppers and show off their vehicles. Kids could get behind the wheel and pretend they were the good guys.   

Kids could try on equipment from safety personnel. Photo by Ruth SOWBY

Activities ran from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.  

Additional photos by GG Photography

Families attracted to the Harvest Market on Sunday included the Contestabile family consisting of, from left, dad Alec, Cal, 2, and mom Dagmarette. They’re standing in front of a California Highway Patrol vehicle, lights blazing.

 

Golden Retrievers Harrison,10, and Rigby, 1, are therapy dogs that work in the La Cañada School District. When not showing up at Harvest Markets, they provide students with individual attention in classrooms.

 

The 11th Annual Kids & Kritters Day on Honolulu Avenue on Sunday drew hundreds of shoppers who wound their way through an inflatable slide and bungee jump for the kids.

 

