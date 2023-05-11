Kids & Kritters Gather in Montrose

By Ruth SOWBY

“Kritters” almost outnumbered people at the Montrose Harvest Market on Sunday. Family dogs, therapy dogs, rescue dogs, a petting zoo and “exotic” animal shows took center stage at this 11th annual event sponsored by the merchants of the Montrose Shopping Park Assn. If animals weren’t your thing, there was plenty of produce, food and flowers to shop for. Besides petting their furry friends, the kids also enjoyed a Kids Fun Zone of inflatable slides, a bungee jump and lots of gooey food like ice cream, shakes and melty chocolate.

The 2200 and 2300 blocks of Honolulu Avenue were abuzz with shoppers, amblers and the merely curious. A popular booth was Dulce Cielo that sold yummy gourmet butter cookies. Carly Von’s booth, Seedbar, featured handmade, energy snack bars.

When asked, “How’s business?” Von answered, “We’re not making a killing, but we like being part of the community.”

In the First Responders Arena, local police, California Highway Patrol and fire and rescue personnel were available to chat with shoppers and show off their vehicles. Kids could get behind the wheel and pretend they were the good guys.

Activities ran from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Additional photos by GG Photography