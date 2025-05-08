MV Parents Upset Over Proposed Class Split

Monte Vista Elementary School parents, and teachers, shared their concerns over the proposed fourth/fifth grade split next school year for the school’s Korean Dual Language Immersion program.

During a meeting on Monday at the school, about 250 parents met with Glendale Unified School District representatives about the proposed split class. There were concerns about the effectiveness of teaching a split class and how difficult it would be for teachers to prepare curriculum; however, the majority of attendees were upset they had recently found out about this possibility. Some shared the only way they found out about the proposed split class was from their children, who learned it from their teacher. Many in the audience said they wanted a more in-depth conversation with teachers and administrators about the split class situation. Some parents attended Tuesday night’s GUSD school board meeting to continue the conversation.

CVW attended both meetings and will be reporting a more in-depth article next week.