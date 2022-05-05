57th Annual Pasadena Showcase House Of Design Now Open

Following a multi-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts is ready to welcome guests back to the highly-anticipated Pasadena Showcase House of Design, one of the nation’s oldest, largest and most successful home and garden tours. The 57th Showcase House is returning to South Pasadena for the first time in more than 40 years, reimagining an impressive 1905 English Tudor mansion known as Oaklawn Manor. The Showcase House opened on April 24 for public tours.

“Everything you know and love about the Pasadena Showcase House of Design is back,” said Marti Farley, president, Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts 2021/22. “We are thrilled to return to South Pasadena, a community we have supported extensively through our four philanthropic programs – Gifts & Grants, Music Mobile, Instrumental Competition, and Youth Concert. After four decades, it’s time we return to the charming ‘City of Trees’ with a Showcase House that will highlight all that South Pasadena has to offer.”

Anchoring a historic Greene & Greene-planned neighborhood of century-old homes, the stately 1905 English Tudor mansion features baronial-sized rooms, historic and restored Judson Studios stained glass windows, ornate beamed ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling travertine fireplaces.

After just four short months of renovation, over 25,000 guests are expected to tour through the 20-plus interior and landscape design spaces highlighting cutting-edge trends in high-style living. Guests can expect over 20 boutique vendors at the famous Shops at Showcase, as well as several on-site restaurants. Celebrating South Pasadena, daily programming will feature local musicians, speakers, special tours and more.

The 2022 Pasadena Showcase House of Design will be open through May 22 (house tours are closed on Mondays). Tickets ($40-$50) are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit pasadenashowcase.org.