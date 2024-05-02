New Parenting Classes for Spring and Summer at LCPC

LCPC Parent Education announced new classes for spring and summer. Registration for all classes is open and available on the Parent Education website: www.lacanadapc.org/parented.

The Art of Fatherhood is a Parent Express class designed for all fathers with children of all ages facilitated by a group of experienced dads: Ron Chiu, Matt Allen, David Lamb and Robert Cha. This unique class delves into the heart of what it means to be a dad, equipping men with the tools to embrace their true identity and translate it into fearless fatherhood. Classes will meet on Wednesdays, through May 1 from 7-8:30 p.m. with optional dinner offered from 6:15-7 p.m. This will be the final session to meet in Pastor Chuck Osburn’s backyard.

Family Summer School is open to parents with children 0-5 years old. This four-week class, led by Nanette Brown, will focus on creating an energetic, fun-filled class environment providing art activities, creative sensory play, and outdoor play. Classes will meet Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m. for the morning session and 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. for the afternoon session and will run from May 22 to June 12.

In this class participants will explore the ingredients for raising happy children who thrive with topics including staying connected and bonding, balancing parental needs with child needs, and healthy family choices. Children will separate for discussion time.

Launching your College Freshman is a seminar offered on Thursday, May 9 from 7-9 p.m. and led by Jan Roberts, Sloan Walsh and Tracy Tobias. The seminar is designed for parents who are getting ready to send their children off to college. Please check the website for more details about this one-night only highly anticipated seminar.

Parent Ed’s 2024-2025 program year is around the corner. Registration for those classes will open on May 8 for currently enrolled participants, and May 15 to the public. Many classes fill up fast so make sure to register early! Check the website at www.lacanadapc.org/parented for a full schedule of classes.

La Cañada Presbyterian Church is located at 626 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada.

Submitted by Kelsey HENDRIX