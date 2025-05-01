Cadet Finds Strength and Direction in Explorer Program

By Mary O’KEEFE

For some the need to serve others is a natural instinct. It is something they feel they need to do and, if they are lucky, they find an organization that promotes that desire and mentors them that leads in the right direction.

Ashar Baker is a 16-year-old who wants to serve his community and his nation, and he has found strong support and guidance within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley Station Explorer Academy.

“I have always had an interest in serving my country and to help people,” Baker said.

His interests include law enforcement and military service.

“My dad recommended the [CV] Sheriff’s Explorer program,” Baker added.

He did some research and found that the CV Explorer program was a “great program.”

“So I decided to try it out and I fell in love with the work they do there,” he said. “I like that I could see we could have a relationship with the deputies on a personal and on a professional level.”

Through this program, Explorers get first-hand knowledge of how law enforcement works with the community and with other deputies.

When asked if there was one thing that surprised him about work in law enforcement he replied, “Paperwork.”

“I didn’t realize how much paperwork was involved,” he said.

Baker is looking toward attending the National Student Leadership Conference this summer.

“The National Student Leadership Conference is a nine-day program that gives you hands-on experience in intelligence and national security. So I would meet with representatives from the NSA (National Security Agency), FBI and the CIA,” he said.

The leadership conference began in 1989 to inspire students to “experience their dream career before heading to college,” according to nslcleaders.org. Baker said it will be a “day in the life” type of program where students will face a variety of scenarios faced by law enforcement. He will have to plan out the missions and learn how to gather information.

Although he sees himself in a career with law enforcement, before embarking on that career he wants to join the military.

“I actually talked with a recruiter recently,” he said.

He wants to become U.S. Army Ranger. This would be his way of continuing his efforts to serve his country and his community, he said.

Baker continues with volunteering as an Explorer and has recently been named a senior explorer.

“Explorer Ashar Baker is one of the most dedicated Explorers at the station. He comes to meetings and community events eager to help others and learn. He is an exceptional young man who is a shining example of the young men and women who participate in our program,” said Sgt. John Gilbert, LASD – CV Station.

It costs several thousand dollars to travel to the National Student Leadership Conference, which is located in Washington, D.C. Baker has raised more than half of what is needed but is still looking for support. He has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money. For those who would like to financially support this Explorer, visit his GoFundMe page at https://tinyurl.com/2ryytna2; for those who would like to write a check, make it payable to Ashar Baker and mail it to Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, Attn. Ashar Baker, P.O. Box 319, 2629 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta, California 91214.