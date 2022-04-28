Local Non-Profits Offer Plenty of Weekend Fun

Whether in the mood for art, hometown fun or flamboyant fowl, this weekend has something for everyone.

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

While most of us can quickly identify how the pandemic affected us personally – limited interaction and extensive face covering, for example – some may not realize how the pandemic affected not-for-profit organizations. Locally, organizations like Friends of Rockhaven, Prom Plus and the chambers of commerce weren’t able to hold fundraisers or events that brought folks together.

But this weekend that changes with several events taking place that will benefit local non-profits.

This is the 16th year of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Hometown Country Fair, an event taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Crescenta Valley Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. According to chamber president Mike Riley, the Fair was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“It is our largest fundraiser,” he said.

Over the years, the Fair has become a highly-anticipated event for the entire community – though it has had its ups and downs.

“We had one year when we had to stop and evacuate in the middle of the event due to a tremendous downpour of rain and wind,” recalled chamber executive director Steve Pierce. “The CV Sheriff [Station] ordered everyone to evacuate the Park.”

That was when the Fair was held in September; it typically is now held in April. Pierce said that in April there are lower temperatures and more involvement from school groups.

This year’s Fair will bring back the many components that the community has grown to love including food trucks, entertainment and information booths.

Pierce said that this year one of the Fair sponsors is handing out one thousand Krispy Kreme donuts to Fair goers – though it’s up to Fair goers to find out which vendor that is.

In addition to the donuts, Pasadena Humane will be on-site with its Wiggle Wagon Pet Adoption as will Virginia Ashley’s Petting Zoo, CVHS robotics and other school robotic teams, Non-Stop Fun bounce rides, 35 or more classic cars, various first responders including CHP, Montrose Search & Rescue, Glendale Police, CV Sheriff Station, the ever-popular dog parade, classic cars and hot rods and the pie-eating contest for kids 12 and under.

And what is a Fair without dignitaries? Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Senator Anthony Portantino, Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian, Glendale Council Member Paula Devine, Glendale Chief of Police Carl Povilaitis, and CV Sheriff Station Captain Robert Hahnlein are among those expected.

A day’s worth of entertainment is planned, too, including music from the CV High School jazz band and the Rosemont jazz band.

There is no cost to attend.

Friends of Rockhaven is also hosting a fundraiser on Saturday. According to Friends of Rockhaven president Joanna Linkchorst, Art on the Rocks hopes to raise awareness about the historic property while supporting women artists and raising funds for the museum at Rockhaven.

“Founder Agnes Richards had statuary and art, pots and rugs all over Rockhaven Sanitarium,” Linkchorst said. “I want art to be a part of Rockhaven Historic Park – displays as well as classes! And I hope to have fairs of all types, including arts & crafts. And, really, I just love art & craft fairs!”

Art on the Rocks will take place at another local iconic property – St. Luke’s of the Mountains at the corner of Rosemont Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Linkchorst said more than 20 women artisans will be inside the auditorium and outside on the patio.

“We have several fine artists of watercolor and acrylics, but also prints and notecards, jewelry of various types, ceramics, mixed media and gelli-prints, clever crochet, candles, clothing, and Friends of Rockhaven souvenirs – even wind chimes made of tea and silverware!. One artist has a Victorian flair for decorating china and antique bottles.”

She added the some of the members of St. Luke’s will be offering baked goods, coffee and treats as well.

“And from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the dear Katherine Terrien will be playing music before her gig at Alissa’s Ocean View that night!” she said.

Art on the Rocks takes place on Saturday, April 30 at St Luke’s of the Mountains from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Finally, the Kiwanis Club of Glendale is hosting its duck splash on Saturday. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., folks can stop at Verdugo Park, 1621 Cañada Blvd. in Glendale to see the manmade “lake” that will be populated by thousands of rubber ducks. The ducks are available for “adoption” and those who adopt them will be eligible for cash prizes ranging from $500 to $10,000 (winners don’t need to be present). To adopt, visit ducks4kids.org.

According to Kiwanis Club of Glendale president Mike Swan, the money raised will be dedicated to the work of the Kiwanis Club – helping children. Since 1915, Kiwanis has served the children of the world; locally, the Kiwanis Club of Glendale has financially supported Home Again (formerly Family Promise of the Verdugos), the Glendale Education Foundation, Holy Family High School and Prom Plus, among others.

On Sunday, Prom Plus is hosting its popular Taste of Montrose. Held in conjunction with the Montrose Shopping Park Kids & Kritters event, Taste of Montrose will showcase some of local restaurants and food service places. Among the participating eateries as of press time are Alissa’s Ocean View Bar & Grill, Gus & Andy’s, Froyo Life, New Moon, Big Mama’s & Papa’s Pizza, Seasoning Alley and Sake Sushi Bar. In the Tasters Paradise food court, located at the corner of Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue, ticket buyers will find samples from Thee Elbow Room and Papua Coffee and information from the Stonebarn Conservancy. Tickets are $25 and available at outlets around town and the day of the event at the food court.