MSPA Welcomes Wine Walkers

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

On Saturday night, an estimated 532 people strolled Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard, enjoying warm temperatures, open stores – and pours of some of the best wine around.

The occasion was the fifth annual spring Wine Walk presented by the Montrose Shopping Park Association.

Ticketholders of the sold-out event were greeted at check-in by La Crescenta Woman’s Club volunteers who handed out goodies enclosed in a Montrose Shopping Park tote bag that included tickets to 15 pours at 30 local shops, $10 MSP scrip and a commemorative wine glass used for each of the tastings. Also received was the all-important wristband that designated they were over the age of 21.

“Our co-sponsors, the La Crescenta Woman’s Club, did a fantastic job prior to the event, preparing the wine glasses and stuffing the tote bags with all the goodies,” said MSPA Business Administrator/Events Coordinator Dale Dawson. “They truly shined at the check-in booth on event night as they moved the ticketholders through the line with such great efficiency and courtesy! We give them our thanks once again!”

Among those pouring was Nune Hakodoyan of Wild Açai. Located at 2275 Honolulu Ave., the recently opened shop offers an assortment of acai bowls, smoothies and empanadas. Hakodoyan poured samples from the Caten Zapata Winery and offered samples of the shop’s empanadas.

Once Upon A Time bookstore owner Maureen Palacios was also on hand to greet ticketholders. Palacios chose to be part of Wine Walk rather than take part in an annual book fair that happened to be on the same weekend.

“I’m happy to take part in this community event,” she said.

Ellen Byron, author of the popular Wined and Died series, was also on-site. She signed copies of her newest book “Wined and Died in New Orleans” and chatted with folks lining up to taste a sample of Mas Picosa, Domaine Du Haut Bourg or Nucli. OUAT “wine ambassador” Brent Beaty enthusiastically poured and explained a little background on the wines.

At the opposite end of the wine tasting event was another first time participant, Bellies, Babies & Bosoms at 2430 Honolulu. Storeowner Laura Agakanian relied on family to help out as well as store manager Yvette Kirkorian.

“It was a fabulous event,” Agakanian said. “We loved it and will definitely do it again. We’re very grateful to our partner Village Liquor who provided the wine we poured.”

In addition to a variety of wines, live music was heard in every block.

The popular event returns in the fall.

The Montrose Shopping Park is next hosting the 11th Annual Kids & Kritters Day on May 7. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. visitors to this free event will have a chance to learn about animals, both exotic and domestic, visit the first responders area that showcases local law enforcement and firefighters and have fun in the Kids Fun Zone that has inflatable slides and bungee jump.