Glendale Sunrise Rotary and Forest Lawn Glendale Present Field of Honor

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

In commemoration of Memorial Day, from May 23 through May 29, American flags will be installed at Forest Lawn Glendale to honor veterans, current military personnel, first responders and community leaders.

For the last seven years, Glendale Sunrise Rotary and Forest Lawn Glendale have collaborated to present the Field of Honor, a display of patriotism that features 1,000 U.S. flags flying atop eight-foot poles at the entrance of Forest Lawn Glendale, 1712 S. Glendale Ave.

The community is invited, at no charge, to see the display and also take part in a commemorative program on Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to Glendale Sunrise Rotary President Sharon Townsend, at this community program the Glendale Fire Dept. will bring ladder trucks with a garrison flag (an oversized flag) that will stay throughout the morning.

“Singers from Glendale College participate as well as the Glendale Police Dept. color guard,” said Townsend. “Speakers in the past have been veteran and retired GCC president and Glendale Sunrise Rotary member Dr. David Viar, and Retired Major General Mark McCarley. Glendale’s police chief and fire chief have participated yearly in the program as well. This year, our Glendale Sunrise Rotary’s highest award, Service Above Self, will be presented.”

On-site at Forest Lawn Glendale from May 23 through May 29 the public will have the opportunity to purchase a flag to honor someone they want recognized as a hero. Flags can also be purchased beforehand by visiting https://www.glendalefieldofhonor.com/purchase. The cost to sponsor a flag is $50, which is tax deductible. Sponsored flags can be collected for free at the end of the event.

The funds raised support the community programs that Rotary performs and oversees.

Undertaking a project of this size can be daunting; however, community members help out to ensure a successful event. For example, according to Townsend, members of Glendale Sunrise Rotary set up and tear down the display with help from the police and fire cadets.

“Forest Lawn Glendale does all of the prep work including the grid of the 1,000 flags on the lawn,” she said. “Additionally, Glendale Sunrise Rotary must install rebar to which the plastic piping goes over that holds the flags.”

The flags are stored throughout the year in space donated at Andy’s Transfer in Montrose.

“They have donated this space since we began our program,” added Townsend.

To learn more about this event, visit www.glendalefieldofhonor.com; to learn more about Glendale Sunrise Rotary, visit www.glendalesunriserotary.org.

Townsend invites the public to see the display.

“One thousand U.S. flags flying at the entrance of Forest Lawn is an awesome sight,” she stated. “We hope it will be a beautiful reminder to some, and a great appreciation to all who attend, of what an amazing country we call home.”