La Cañada High School Locked Down

By Mary O’KEEFE

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Station – Crescenta Valley Station investigators have concluded Monday’s threat toward La Cañada High School (LCHS) was not creditable.

A call came into LCHS about 1:25 p.m. The caller stated s/he was reportedly armed and would be on the campus. LCHS, along with nearby schools including St. Francis High School and others, were placed on lockdown.

Personnel from the sheriff stations of Crescenta Valley, Altadena and Temple City, along with California Highway Patrol, all responded. Deputies went through the school floor by floor to make certain there was no threat while anxious parents waited.

Parents were updated by the La Cañada Flintridge Unified School District administration throughout the lockdown.

It was determined that the threat was not found credible and students were released beginning about 3:30 p.m.

Photo by Mary O’KEEFE