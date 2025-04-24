City Provides Update on Rehabilitation Project

Work continues on the La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project. According to information from the City of Glendale, during the construction period intermittent lane closures and traffic delays are expected on the following streets:

La Crescenta Avenue between North Verdugo Road and Downing Avenue: Northbound travel lanes may be closed intermittently between April 28 thru May 9 (excludes weekends)

La Crescenta Avenue between Montrose Avenue and Honolulu Avenue: Southbound travel lanes may be closed intermittently between April 28 thru May 2 (excludes weekends)

La Crescenta Avenue at Oakmont View Drive: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between between April 28 thru May 2 (excludes weekends)

La Crescenta Avenue at Roselawn Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between May 5 thru May 9 (excludes weekends)

La Crescenta Avenue at Sierra Vista Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between May 5 thru May 9 (excludes weekends)

Description of Work

Contractor will be performing utility locating and potholing for sanitary sewer upgrades and traffic signal upgrades

Contractor will be performing sanitary sewer main upgrades and fiber optic improvements

Drivers are asked to please observe posted construction signage and drive safely near construction zones.

*Construction activity and closures are subject to change.

Upcoming Community Events

To learn more and meet the project team, visit the Public Works informational booth at the Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Verdugo Park, 1621 Canada Blvd. in Glendale.