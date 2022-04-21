Glendale Finishes Strong in Baker to Vegas Relay

By Mary O’KEEFE

After a two-year pause, officers suited up for the grueling 120-mile Baker to Vegas relay race.

The Baker to Vegas – Los Angeles Police Revolver and Athletic Club’s (LAPRAAC) Challenge Cup Relay was held the weekend of April 1-2. The 120-mile relay race has 20 legs that range from a little over six miles to over 10 miles. The race begins near Baker, California and winds its way through Death Valley before ending in Las Vegas.

This year, according to the bakervegas.net website, “over 8,000 runners, guests, family members and support staff participated in the race.”

Glendale Police Dept. was one local station that participated in the relay, coming in fourth in the 300 Division. Divisions are based on the number of sworn officers for a specific department; Glendale has fewer than 300 sworn officers but more than 150.

“We had a lot of young officers on the team, a lot of first time runners,” Capt. Robert William said. “I am extremely proud of the team.”

Due to the pandemic, the Baker to Vegas relay was paused for two years.

This race is never easy; in the past runners have faced temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and have also run through in snow during the evening.

There were a lot of injuries, fatigue and dehydration this year, said William, who ran representing GPD. Helicopters were the best way for the injured and ill to be transported out of the desert to a medical facility.

“At one point the entire race was stopped for a helicopter [and medics] to respond,” William said.

William added that he started running in the race in 2010-11 and said the camaraderie is what he likes most about the race. It allows officers from all ranks and units to work together.

“At the end of the day as you are running through the desert you are asking, ‘Why am I doing this?’ [But] you are doing this because you have one common goal,” William said. “There is something to be said about the connection you make with others.”

William said he liked being able to see officers who he rarely sees since he was promoted to captain and also meeting new officers with whom he has never worked.

There is also a camaraderie of law enforcement from other states and countries, providing an opportunity to network with other agencies and make connections.

“This year was particularly special. Deputy Chief Tim Feeley, 28 years on the job, has run Baker to Vegas every year,” William said.

Feeley is retiring this year so this was his last time to run the relay.

“It was really special. He got to run leg 20; he came through the finish line,” William said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley Station, Burbank Police Dept. and LA Police Dept. all participated in the relay.

The relay was started by Chuck Foote and Larry Moore as a way for officers to maintain physical fitness and build camaraderie with fellow officers. When it began about 30 years ago it included two agencies, Los Angeles Police Dept. and LA County Sheriff’s Dept.