USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Uses Art to Heal

By Ruth SOWBY

What does a “Disney legend” and Oscar-nominated producer of Disney animated films do in his spare time? He paints, of course.

Don Hahn has 25 paintings on exhibit at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. The opening reception of his work, on display over several floors of the hospital, was held on Wednesday, April 5. Hahn, a La Cañada resident, was present. The hospital’s Council Rooms C & D were packed with several dozen art lovers and hospital foundation supporters, many of whom were willing to spend from $97 (a steal at that price) to $3,160 for a framed painting of a Hahn original. Hahn is donating 20% of the proceeds to the hospital foundation.

Guests sipped and supped on an array of beverages, appetizers and desserts. Betty Porto contributed her popular fruit tarts and Parisian chocolate cake. After guests were suitably sated Sue Wilder, co-chair of the Healing Arts Committee, introduced her audience to the hospital’s Healing Arts Program. According to Wilder, “Healing art lowers stress.”

Vital to the program is the Art Cart. A cart of art works, featuring nature scenes, is introduced to patients who choose the piece they want in their hospital rooms. At the end of their hospital stay, they take home the pieces. Artists include Vincent Takas, Cindy Porcell, Carol Lewis and Marijane Hebert. The Art Cart project was made possible by Joan and Billy Mayer and the Sue and Steve Wilder Healing Arts Endowment.

After Sue Wilder’s remarks, guests were free to take self-guided tours of the Hahn exhibit (up until June 22).

According to Hahn, “Trying to capture nature in print on canvas is pure therapy for me. I’m hoping that my work will inspire you to look at the world as a place of constant healing and rejuvenation for mind and body.”