Fond Farewell for Former Councilmember

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

A farewell reception was held on the afternoon of April 4 in the community room of the Glendale Police Dept. for outgoing councilmember and former mayor Paula Devine. Devine, who did not seek re-election, was lauded for her years of service to the City of Glendale. Emceeing the event was city manager Roubik Golanian.

Among the dignitaries who attended the event were Vrej Agajanian, who previously shared the council dais with Devine, current councilmember Ara Najarian and immediate past mayor Dan Brotman. In addition, current police chief Manny Cid and previous police chief Carl Povilaitis were on hand as was Assemblymember Laura Friedman, who is also a former City of Glendale councilmember and mayor.

Devine was also presented with various certificates from dignitaries and their representatives.

Devine has been a resident of Glendale for more than 40 years. She is active in supporting the non-profit sector and can often be found at non-profit events including the Soroptomist Bras for a Cause and donating toys for the annual Montrose Shopping Park tree lighting. She has earned awards as woman of the year from Congressman Adam Schiff and the Glendale Latino Association, volunteer of the year from the Glendale Association of Realtors and the Heart and Excellence Award from the YWCA, among others.

Devine was elected to the Glendale City Council in 2014 and served as mayor in 2016 and 2021. She represented Glendale on the Hollywood Burbank Airport Authority, the Energy and Environment Committee for the Southern California Association of Governments and the Arroyo Verdugo Joint Powers Authority.