Soroptimists’ “Bras for a Cause” Went to the Dogs

By Ruth SOWBY

Soroptimist Glendale president and optimist Kathy Lefkovits admitted, “Twenty years ago I woke up with the idea to decorate bras as a fundraiser. When I presented the idea to the club, their initial reaction was ‘Not in Glendale!’ Obviously, they embraced the idea and ran with it.”

On April 1 at the Oakmont Country Club, Glendale Soroptimist ladies were, indeed, running the show that starred 23 bras decorated to the hilt. Each bra had a silent auction bidding sheet in front of it as well as the opportunity to win an award. One of four award judges was newly appointed Glendale Fire Chief Tim Ernst. Most Humorist Bra was titled “Who Let the Dogs Out!” This doggie decoration was created by Lori Hartwell and sponsored by PawsFurHope.org Pet Rescue. Newly named Glendale mayor Dan Brotman was the lucky winner of the bra. Where will he put it? The new mayor answered, “The bra [will be] proudly displayed in the mayor’s office.”

During dinner, master of ceremonies Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian announced that the evening celebrated the 80th birthday of Soroptimist International of Glendale and the 20th Annual Bras for a Cause. This year’s theme was “Making Dreams Come True.”

One young woman’s dream did come true due to Soroptimist’s generosity. A video was shown describing her kidnapping by a drug cartel in Mexico. Today, out of the clutches of the cartel, she lives in Los Angeles and is soon to graduate from Southwestern University. Soroptimist Glendale has donated $20,000 to six women who are the primary financial support for their families.

Soroptimist Glendale has also donated $20,500 to non-profit organizations that work with women and girls. Two of those organizations recognized were Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Management Association.

State Senator Anthony Portantino and State Assemblymember Laura Friedman, who is also a Soroptimist Glendale member, had proclamations at the ready for the good work of Soroptimist Glendale. Friedman had to leave early and did not participate in the brief presentation ceremony.

More VIPs at the event included Glendale City Councilmembers Elen Asatryan, Ara Najarian and Paula Devine, past president of Soroptimist Glendale and former Glendale mayor.

The evening ended with a live auction and raffle. Proceeds will help fund Soroptimist Glendale’s charities that support women and girls with education and training to achieve economic empowerment.