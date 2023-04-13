Everyone Invited to The Brewery Artwalk April 29 & April 30 with Free Admission

If you’re looking for something fun and different to start off your summer, the Brewery Artwalk is holding its Spring Artwalk on April 29 and 30 with two days of open studios on Main Street in Lincoln Heights, just east of the LA River.

A venerable institution, the Brewery Artwalk is in its 39th year of welcoming the public to this twice-yearly event. It is a truly unique opportunity to explore the campus – a fascinating jumble of former industrial buildings that were once home to East Side Tap Brewery and later Pabst Blue Ribbon – now home to hundreds of artists and creatives, many of whom will be opening their studios during the weekend.

You’ll find nearly every discipline represented here and the pleasure of meeting the artist in their studio is a wonderful way to fall in love with original art. Start your collection with a connection to the person who made it, and you will have a story to go with the artwork that adds layers of meaning to the experience and your memories of your visit.

This event is for everyone – from families to first time buyers, collectors to curators, experienced art denizens to young kids experiencing the artworld for the first time.

Get a jump on starting your art collection or add to it with new work, by visiting the Brewery Artwalk. It’s a free event, and is sure to be a great day of exploring and seeing!

There will be a beer garden in the middle of the complex with a menu of easy to eat on-the-go food, plus an array of food trucks on Avenue 21. Free parking is available at the UPS facility on Moulton Avenue. Open Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and April 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.