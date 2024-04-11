Folks Saddle Up for Western Round-Up at Community Center

By Ruth SOWBY

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge held its annual Western Round-Up under sunny skies on Saturday, March 9. The Center has played host for 30 years, opening up its parking lot for local families looking for fun, Western style.

Over 500 attendees showed up at the fundraiser between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Center’s goal was to raise $30,000 for the 30th anniversary of its pre-school. The western scene turned giant birthday party with balloons, train rides and a bouncy house.

Popular was an online silent auction. Supporters didn’t have to be present. But visitors had the option of bidding at the Round-Up using QR codes. Julia Hanna and Nicole Pierce headed that auction. They contacted donors, collected the donations and set up bid sheets. The donated items and services were worth $75 or more.

Sporting event tickets, theatre tickets, restaurants and a round of golf ruled the day. Pre-school parents bid on activities such as after-school cookie decorating and crafting with “Miss Kelly and Miss Amy,” popular teachers at the Center.

Hanna, whose daughter is a pre-school student at the Center, speculated that the Center’s $30,000 goal was met by mid-day.