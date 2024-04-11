Folks Saddle Up for Western Round-Up at Community Center

A balloon sculpture greeted visitors at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge’s 30th Annual Western Round-Up.
Photos by Ruth SOWBY

By Ruth SOWBY

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge held its annual Western Round-Up under sunny skies on Saturday, March 9. The Center has played host for 30 years, opening up its parking lot for local families looking for fun, Western style.  

Avery Chan, 7, and brother Zachery, 4, enjoy snacks and balloons at the CCLCF Western Round-Up.
More than 500 visitors attended the highly decorated entrance to CCLCF’s Western Roundup on March 9.

Over 500 attendees showed up at the fundraiser between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Center’s goal was to raise $30,000 for the 30th anniversary of its pre-school. The western scene turned giant birthday party with balloons, train rides and a bouncy house.    

The bouncy house was the kid favorite.
No shoes were allowed on the Western Round-Up’s bouncy house.

Popular was an online silent auction. Supporters didn’t have to be present. But visitors had the option of bidding at the Round-Up using QR codes. Julia Hanna and Nicole Pierce headed that auction. They contacted donors, collected the donations and set up bid sheets. The donated items and services were worth $75 or more.  

In charge of the Western Round-Up’s Silent Auction are Nicole Pierce, left, and Julia Hannah. Visitors could bid onsite or online.

Sporting event tickets, theatre tickets, restaurants and a round of golf ruled the day. Pre-school parents bid on activities such as after-school cookie decorating and crafting with “Miss Kelly and Miss Amy,” popular teachers at the Center.  

Hanna, whose daughter is a pre-school student at the Center, speculated that the Center’s $30,000 goal was met by mid-day.     

A train helped turn the CCLCF’s Western Round-Up into a giant birthday party.

 

