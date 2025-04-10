Montrose Craft Beer Fest Celebrates 10 Years of Community and Craft

By Charly SHELTON

The 10th Annual Montrose Craft Beer Fest, held on Sunday, April 6, transformed the 2200 block of Honolulu Avenue into a lively hub of craft beer enthusiasts and community members. Organized by the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce, the event showcased a variety of local breweries and eateries, celebrating a decade of craft beer appreciation in Montrose.

Attendees enjoyed offerings from breweries such as Cellador Ales, Brewyard Beer Company, Frogtown Brewery, Beachwood Brewing, Lawless Brewing Co., Shadow Grove Brewing, Cerveceria Del Pueblo and Mt. Lowe Brewing Co. For those opting for non-alcoholic options, Celsius provided refreshing alternatives, catering to designated drivers and non-alcohol drinkers.

Local restaurants, including Pizza Man, Basin 141, Gina Feeds, Grassroots BBQ, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Max’s, Chop Stop and Cozy Cookie, offered food pairings, enhancing the tasting experience.

“It was great. The weather was perfect, food was amazing, and people were great. We couldn’t ask for a better day with better people,” said Molly Burke, executive director of the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce.

While attendance was slightly lower than last year’s record-breaking numbers, Burke noted, “[Attendance] was closer to [that in] 2023. We’re pretty happy with it though.”

The inclusion of new participants added to the festival’s appeal.

“Mt. Lowe Brewing in Arcadia was new this year. They were amazing,” Burke said. She also highlighted the contributions of local businesses: “Pizza Man, up on Foothill Boulevard, was bringing pizza all day long – full slices – amazing. And then we were really lucky to have Celsius this year, which is nice for us to have more to offer people who purchase our designated driver ticket and aren’t partaking in the drinking.”

The festival also saw an uptick in “designated driver” ticket holders, which gave access to the food but none of the beer tastings.

“We see people who are excited to come with friends and whether they’re allergic to alcohol, don’t want to drink or do want to be that person who’s driving, we like to have a good offering for them,” Burke explained.

As the event concluded, Burke expressed optimism for the future: “We’re looking forward to next year – hopefully make it even bigger and better every year.”

With its blend of craft beverages, culinary delights and community spirit, the Montrose Craft Beer Fest continues to be a cherished tradition for the Montrose community.

For more information on other upcoming events from Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce, visit montrosechamberofcommerce.org.