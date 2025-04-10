Dumping at Dunsmuir Sediment Placement Site Causes Local Concern

By Mary O’KEEFE

Readers have been contacting CVW about the trucks that have been traveling up to Dunsmuir Sediment Placement Site near Deukmejian Wilderness Park in La Crescenta/Glendale. Trucks carrying debris have been traced from the Altadena burn area to Dunsmuir and the Zachau Sediment Placement Site in Sevenhills in Tujunga.

The question that many have in both areas is what is being dumped in those debris basins. In the Sevenhills Drive area, neighbors are not only concerned about the truck traffic and ground testing at the location but also the dust and smell that is affecting the neighborhoods.

In an interview on Wednesday Lydia Grant, president of the Sunland-Tujunga Neighborhood Council (STNC), said the council is still waiting for information from LA County Public Works regarding testing.

Both Dunsmuir and Zachau are under the control of Los Angeles County even though they are within the boundaries of the City of Glendale and the City of Los Angeles. In the case of Zachau, the County has tested the debris at the site; however, Grant challenges the County’s results because of an independent test someone in the area had done that showed different results. She has requested that STNC members be allowed to accompany LA County Public Works on its next testing, and wants the test to include Valley Fever – a coccidioidomycosis-a fungal infection that lives in the soil.

Another issue with Zachau was that Public Works had not informed residents prior to trucks appearing on their streets. This was an oversight, according to Kerjon Lee, LA County Public Works spokesman. He said the County did come out and personally apologize to residents, and then populated the neighborhood with door hangers. Door hangers were also left at homes in the Dunsmuir area close to the sediment placement site – earlier than the County did in the Sevenhills Drive area.

At its meeting this week STNC will be asking LA County Public Works, once again, to use an independent company to test the Zachau area.

CVW has reached out to the City of Glendale to ask if it will be requesting LA County Public Works to do testing of the Dunsmuir Sediment Placement Site. As of press time we did not receive an answer.

Below is a statement shared by the City of Glendale released last week:

What’s Happening at the Dunsmuir Sediment Placement Site

The operation you are witnessing involves hauling material to the Dunsmuir Sediment Placement Site (SPS), which is located within the City of Glendale but owned, operated and managed by Los Angeles County. This effort is being conducted entirely under the jurisdiction of Los Angeles County Public Works, the LA County Flood Control District and the County of Los Angeles, as part of their storm response and flood mitigation strategy as a result of build-up behind Eaton Dam.

The material being transported includes sediment – specifically dirt, rocks and mud – that has accumulated in debris basins due to severe erosion caused by recent wildfires and winter storms. These operations are necessary to maintain basin capacity and reduce flood risks during future weather events. The debris behind this dam is before the impacted residential and commercial burn areas and does not contain the hazardous materials.

County officials have stated:

No fire debris from the residential or commercially impacted fire areas, residential trash or hazardous materials (such as lithium-ion batteries or heavy metals) are being hauled to the site.

The site is strictly receiving natural sediment as part of routine storm season maintenance.

Work is scheduled Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with limited weekend activity only when critical for flood control.

Residents may experience increased truck traffic and periodic parking restrictions posted 48 hours in advance to ensure safety.

LA County Public Works has committed to overseeing the work for safety, cleanliness and compliance with all traffic laws.

While this operation is not managed or initiated by the City of Glendale, we are actively engaged in oversight due to its proximity to our neighborhoods and public spaces. In response to community concerns:

1. Material Verification: We are requesting clarification from LA County on how it is ensuring that only clean, non-hazardous sediment is being transported. This includes asking for testing protocols and confirmation that no post-fire debris is included.

2. Coordination with County: Our staff is in contact with LA County Public Works and the Flood Control District. We have elevated your concerns and are requesting full transparency regarding the material and operations.

LA County Public Works 24-Hour Hotline: (800) 675-4357

We would like to assure you that we are monitoring this situation closely. Even though this operation is conducted under County authority, we are committed to ensuring Glendale residents are informed, safe and protected. Your concerns are being heard – we will continue advocating on your behalf for greater oversight and communication moving forward.

Don’t hesitate to reach out if you have additional concerns. Similar information and updates as they become available to the City can be found at www.GlendaleFactPage.com.