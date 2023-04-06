OUAT Bookstore Celebrates 20 Years Under Palacios Stewardship

For two decades Maureen Palacios has worked to maintain the bookstore as a ‘community hub.’

By Lucian KUGLER

Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Maureen Palacios’ ownership of Once Upon a Time, the oldest children’s bookstore in the country. Palacios, who had no previous retail experience before buying the store, has worked tirelessly over the past two decades to keep Once Upon a Time thriving as a community hub.

“They were joyful, stressful and a learning experience,” Palacios said of the years of ownership. “Ultimately, it’s been so beautiful to see young people, old people, people who have literally grown up around here all come together.”

Palacios’ commitment to fostering a sense of community around reading is evident in the store’s many events and programs. From author readings to writing workshops to book clubs, Once Upon a Time has something for everyone. Palacios said that her favorite events are the readings of children’s books to kids from all over the Crescenta Valley community in the store, which always leaves the kids happy and wanting to hear – and read – more.

One of the biggest events that Palacios hosted at Once Upon a Time was with actor and author John Barrowman, which was attended by at least 300 people.

“It was amazing to see people from all over the world who were excited to meet him and talk to him about his books,” Palacios said.

When asked about her opinion on book bans in some states, Palacios was firm in her belief that no one should have the authority to ban someone’s kids from reading books.

“One kid’s parents shouldn’t be able to dictate what book is and isn’t allowed for another kid,” she said. “It’s important for kids to be exposed to different ideas and perspectives through books, and it’s up to parents to decide what’s appropriate for their own children.”

Looking to the future, Palacios sees nothing but bright things for Once Upon a Time.

“We look forward to having more events in the future that bring the kids of the community together, and to continue operating as both a business and a community center,” she said. Palacios is proud to have helped keep Once Upon a Time running for 20 years, and she’s excited to see what the next 20 years will bring.

For anyone who has visited Once Upon a Time, it’s clear that the bookstore is more than just a place to buy books. It’s a place where people can come together, share their love of reading and create memories that will last a lifetime.