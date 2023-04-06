Montrose Chamber Hosts 3rd Annual Egg My Home

By Lynn SHER

For the third consecutive year the Montrose Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce (MVCC) is hosting its Egg My Home event on Easter Sunday (this year on April 9). The YMCA of the Foothills is sponsoring the fundraiser along with help from the one (and only) Montrose Bunny.

Community members can order candy (wrapped candies only)/toy-filled eggs that will be delivered to addresses specified by purchasers. The eggs are scattered (not hidden) on the property making for a fun surprise on Easter morning.

The MVCC has been active in the community since 1923. Its mission is supporting local businesses, providing opportunities to work together toward mutual economic stability and productive relationships within the community.

MVCC executive director Mavil Aghadjanian got the idea for Egg My Home back in 2021 when she connected with another chamber of commerce through social media. Like many businesses, the MVCC was struggling financially due to the COVID epidemic. She hoped the Egg My Home event would bring in some much-needed funds while keeping with the MVCC tradition of supporting local business and bringing the community together.

“[Egg My Home proved to be a] beloved event and another great example of exactly what [the MVCC] stands for – supporting one another with resources and ideas we might not otherwise have been aware of,” said Interim Executive Director Molly Burke.

The MVCC offers several options of ordering between 30 and 200 eggs with costs ranging from $35 to $150. The eggs will be scattered before 8:30 a.m. on Easter morning.

Residents can also purchase eggs and donate them to local underprivileged families. Those eggs are presented in an Easter basket and delivered by the Glendale Police Dept. Those interested can write “donation” in the address section and event organizers will handle the rest.

Lucky egg hunters should be on the lookout for “Golden Egg” prizes. While it’s unknown what the Montrose Bunny has up his sleeve this year, last year’s prizes included $100 gift certificates to local restaurants and other Chamber member establishments.

Folks have until 3 p.m. today, Thursday, April 6 to order their Egg My House eggs. To register for the event and purchase eggs visit www.bit.ly/eggmyhome3.