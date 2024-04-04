Scene in LA – April 2024

By Steve ZALL and Sid FISH

Our local theaters have lots of new offerings. It’s time to treat yourself to the magic of live theater by going to see a show!

COVID protocols continue to be dictated by each individual venue, so bring a facemask to wear during the show in case the venue requires it. It’s a good idea to check with the theater before attending a show to find out what is its current policy.

The information presented in this column is the latest available at the time of printing; however, it should be verified with the theater before making definite plans.

Here are the shows that have announced opening dates for this month or are already running:

Opening

“Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical” Prepare for an epic tale exploring the eternal struggle between good and evil. The narrative revolves around two men – Dr. Jekyll is a passionate and romantic doctor and Mr. Hyde is a terrifying and unpredictable madman. As the story unfolds, murder and chaos clash with themes of love and virtue, creating a hauntingly beautiful and thought-provoking experience. A sweeping gothic landscape of “Jekyll & Hyde” has boundaries blur between light and darkness, and the thin line between sanity and madness is explored. The Nocturne Theatre invites the public to witness an intense journey filled with suspense, passion and the complexities of the human soul.

Written by Leslie Bricusse, conceived for the stage by Steve Cuden and Frank Wildhorn, with music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, and directed by Meyer2Meyer Entertainment, it runs April 5 through April 21 at the Nocturne Theatre in Glendale. For tickets, visit www.thenocturnetheatre.com.

“Fat Ham” Meet Juicy, a young, queer Black man with a Shakespearean-sized dilemma. When the ghost of his dead father shows up at his family’s barbecue wedding reception demanding his murder be avenged, does the poetic and sensitive Juicy have it in him to do the deed or will he “to thine own self be true?”

Written by James Ijames and directed by Sideeq Heard, it runs today, April 4 through April 28 at the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. For tickets, call (310) 208-2028 or visit www.geffenplayhouse.org.

“The Pillowman” This show is a stunner of a play! In a totalitarian state a writer is interrogated by the authorities about a series of murders that bear a striking similarity to his work. Is this life imitating art or something more sinister? When the writer’s mentally-impaired sibling is also brought in for questioning this police procedural takes spellbinding twists and turns.

Written by Martin McDonagh and directed by Brian Allman, it runs today, April 4 through April 14 at the Broadwater Main Stage in Los Angeles. For tickets, visit www.onstage411.com/pillowman.

“Unsavory Fellow” Nick James was originally from Cleveland but spent his pivotal formative years growing up in Santa Monica near the beach and the sunshine. In school, he wanted to be one of the cool kids but the Midwestern transplant sometimes felt like more of a geek. His stepfather had warned him against falling in with the bad boys or, as he termed them, “unsavory fellows.” Guess what happened? Falling in with the bad crowd he transforms, and his confidence and charisma expand exponentially. Possessed of an overactive imagination, his geographic proximity to Hollywood leads him to believe that he can become a star. In pursuit of a glamorous career in Hollywood, he then proceeds to make every mistake imaginable. His handsome looks and abundant charm lead him into side gigs as a gigolo and as a supermodel in Japan. Inclinations towards brawling and substance abuse derail his progress. He becomes an independent filmmaker. He gets roles on film and television. Along the way, he woos and wins a beautiful wife and they have a son. Will the Unsavory Fellow finally realize his dreams or will his tendency towards self-sabotage bring his world crashing down?

Written and directed by Nick James, it runs today, April 4 through April 27 at the Santa Monica Playhouse in Santa Monica. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/unsavory-fellow-a-one-man-show-starring-nick-james-tickets,-789781677257?aff=oddtdtcreator.

“Fear of Heights” is the story of an Irish American kid’s phobias, family life and the meaning of success. Flynn’s grandfather – a tough Irish steelworker – may have been unafraid to perch precariously on a steel beam high above the New York skyline but young Kevin finds himself dreaming of the bright lights of Hollywood instead. Tim Byron Owen directs this funny, moving autobiographical solo show in which Flynn, a former professional soccer player and current award-winning stand-up comedian, actor, writer and television host, examines the American experience through the lens of his Irish immigrant family.

Written by Kevin Flynn and directed by Tim Byron Owen, it runs April 5 through April 14 at the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles. For tickets, call (310) 477-2055 Ext. 2 or visit www.OdysseyTheatre.com.

“Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical” explores what happens when a mysterious guest requests a kiss at Peter and Rita’s wedding – and their lives are forever changed. Refreshed, reimagined and elevated by a breathtaking score, this modern fable soars through the peaks and valleys of love – the perfect salve for our disconnected times.

Written by Craig Lucas, with music by Daniel Messé, lyrics by Daniel Messé and Sean Hartley, and directed by David Ivers, it runs April 5 through May 4 at the South Coast Repertory Segerstrom Stage in Costa Mesa. For tickets, call (714) 708-5555 or visit www.scr.org.

“Twelfth Night” Stranded on the coast of Illyria, the quick-witted Viola assumes the disguise of a pageboy for Duke Orsino and finds herself at the center of an explosive love triangle in which identity, passion and gender all threaten to come undone. Bursting with vitality and romance, “Twelfth Night” gives us one of Shakespeare’s most remarkable heroines matching wits with a host of captivating characters – from the love-struck Olivia to the puritanical Malvolio.

Written by William Shakespeare and directed by Michael T. Kachingwe, it runs April 5 through May 12 at the Actors Co-op David Schall Theater in Hollywood. For tickets, call (323) 462-8460 or visit www.ActorsCo-op.org.

“Aleichem Sholom: The Wit and Wisdom of Sholom Aleichem” This musical is performed in English with just a taste of Yiddish and follows the life of the beloved Yiddish storyteller Sholom Aleichem and his mespoche, spinning tales of his loves and losses, his fame and his failures, his travels, his travails and the tremendous joy and optimism that kept him going against all odds. It is said that Sholom Aleichem wrote from dawn till dusk, his pen never still, the characters swirling and whirling about in his mind, dancing from his thoughts to the page to the hearts of readers all over the globe. In addition to being the “father of modern Yiddish literature” and one of the most widely read authors of all time, he was also a great lover of music, a lyricist, a poet, a speaker, a mischief-maker, the class clown, a romantic in spite of himself and a consummate mimic.

Written by Chris DeCarlo and Evelyn Rudie, with music by Emery Bernauer, E. Rudie and Sholom Aleichem, and directed by Arthur R. Tompkins, it runs April 6 through May 19 at the Santa Monica Playhouse in Santa Monica. For tickets, call (310) 394-9779 Ext. 1 or visit www.SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com/aleichem-sholom.

“King Hedley II” After seven years in prison, King Hedley re-enters society eager to rebuild his life but quickly confronts the inescapable challenges facing Black men in Reagan-era Pittsburgh. King’s disenfranchisement comes into conflict with the stories he’s been telling himself. Yet he continues to plant seeds where nothing can grow.

Written by August Wilson and directed by Gregg T. Daniel, it runs April 6 through April 28 at the A Noise Within in Pasadena. For tickets, call (626) 356-3100 or visit www.anoisewithin.org.

“Kairos” is the story of two people falling in love during a tectonic shift in society. Their nascent relationship is tested by the advent of Prometheus, a procedure that grants immortality to a select few. What happens to commitment, meaning and care when linear time breaks open? At once a dystopian science-fiction play and a dark-comedy love story, “Kairos” is a deeply sensitive investigation of two humans whose ideal “happily-ever-after” is terrifyingly outpaced by relentless technological and societal upheaval.

Written by Lisa Sanaye Dring and directed by Jesca Prudencio, it runs April 7 through April 28 at the David Henry Hwang Theater in Los Angeles. For tickets, call (213) 625-7000 or visit www.eastwestplayers.org.

“A-Train” Set against the backdrop of an imagined subway station, “A-Train” takes audiences on an exhilarating theatrical ride as the character of Amy struggles to understand why her young son can memorize the names of every subway stop in the correct sequence but doesn’t seem to want to play with his brother. When her son is diagnosed with autism, she tries to understand just what that means and struggles with her preconceptions of what “happiness” looks like. As we travel with Amy on her hilarious and sometimes emotional journey, we meet other parents, family members, educators, medical professionals and individuals who identify as autistic.

Written by Annie Torsiglieri, with music by Brad Carroll, and directed by Risa Brainin, it runs April 10 through April 28 at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura. For tickets, call (805) 667-2900 or visit www.rubicontheatre.org.

“Can’t Live Without ‘Em” Tom was a charming philanderer. Tom is in a coma but he can still hear. But does he want to hear what the various women in his life have to say, especially when they are all in the room at the same time?

Written by Lee Redmond, it runs April 11 through May 12 at the Lonny Chapman Theatre – Upstairs in North Hollywood. For tickets, call (818) 763-5990 or visit www.thegrouprep.com.

“High Maintenance” A recently disgraced actor makes her comeback in a production of Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” – opposite a robot that could bring about the end of the acting profession. “High Maintenance” raises questions about the relationship between art and AI, and how the status quo can turn both against each other … but really – it’s just funny. After all, when a robot built to act is “the product of theatre and big tech” an ego is inevitable.

Written by Peter Ritt and directed by Stan Zimmerman, it runs April 12 through May 19 at the Road Theatre in North Hollywood. For tickets, call (818) 761-8838 or visit www.RoadTheatre.org.

“Little Women – The Musical” follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live life on their own terms. This touching musical presents an engaging and uplifting theatrical journey filled with heartache and joy, adventure and personal discovery amidst the never-ending quest for everlasting love.

Written by Louisa May Alcott, it runs April 12 through April 14 at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks. For tickets, visit www.BroadwayInThousandOaks.com.

“The One” Alone and facing 50, Joe is desperate to find “the one” who he’s going to spend the rest of his life with – while he’s still got some life to spend! Hernandez-Kolski’s latest autobiographical show finds him tackling the age-old question: Can an old dog learn a new trick? Joe’s search for “the one” may just depend on it. A mix of comedy and spoken word poetry, “The One” tackles ideas of monogamy and faithfulness in a world where polyamory and consensual non-monogamy are more accepted. When you’re a 50-year-old cis-hetero man, is it you who needs to change?

Written by Joe Hernandez-Kolski and directed by Benjamin Byron Davis, it runs April 12 through May 11 at the Broadwater Black Box in Los Angeles. For tickets, visit www.tinyurl.com/45p7xh4v.

“Ophelia” is an existential dramedy dealing with time-shifting, finding one’s destiny and the quest to fix a “broken life.”

Written and directed by Stefan Marks, it runs April 12 through May 18 at the Odyssey Theatre in West Los Angeles. For tickets, visit www.stefanmarks.com/ophelia.

“Stalin’s Master Class” Can artistic expression be forced to conform to political ideology? In this darkly funny satire, Pownall imagines a chilling encounter – Prokofiev and Shostakovich are subjected to the rant and bullying of Stalin and Zhdanov, who accuse the composers of anti-democratic, “formalist” musical tendencies that are alien to the Soviet people and their artistic tastes. “Music that could make a whole population sick!” Post-war Soviet society may be the backdrop for “Stalin’s Master Class,” but the themes raised about the relationship between art and politics remain universally relevant.

Written by David Pownall and directed by Ron Sossi, it runs April 13 through May 26 at the Odyssey Theatre in West Los Angeles. For tickets, call (310) 477-2055 or visit www.OdysseyTheatre.com.

“King” Luther, a man from Cork named in honor of his granny’s hero Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., only leaves his apartment for essential journeys – and to perform as an Elvis impersonator. Luther struggles to live life to the fullest in this deeply moving exploration of prejudice, privilege and resilience.

Written by Pat Kinevane and directed by Jim Culleton, it runs April 19 through May 5 at the Odyssey Theatre in West Los Angeles. For tickets, call (310) 477-2055 Ext. 2 or visit www.OdysseyTheatre.com.

“Jersey Boys” follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of best musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, “Jersey Boys” takes the audience behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome works their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Audiences will be thrilled with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ’n Roll Hall of Fame! Recommended for mature audiences only. Explicit language.

Written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, and directed by T.J. Dawson, it runs April 20 through May 12 at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts in La Mirada. For tickets, call (562) 944-9801 or www.LaMiradaTheatre.com.

“Galilee, 34” looks at what happened to the disciples after the crucifixion of Yeshua or Jesus. The healer from Nazareth is dead – and his followers are determined to keep sharing his message. The problem is the Roman Empire wants them out of the picture. And they don’t have a leader. And they can’t quite agree on exactly what that message is. With wit and intelligence, one of the country’s most exciting writers takes audiences back to the start of a world-changing movement for a deeply personal look at those who made it happen.

Written by Eleanor Burgess and directed by Davis McCallum, it runs April 21 through May 12 at the South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa. For tickets, call (714) 708-5555 or visit www.scr.org.

“Tartuffe” This astonishingly clever adaptation bursts with fun as the charlatan Tartuffe worms his way into a wealthy family causing disruption and pandemonium. With wicked precision and brilliantly rhyming verses, this highly satiric comedy skewers religious hypocrisy, duplicity, lust and self-inflicted chaos. Anyone who loves watching a fraud get his due will revel in this classic comedy!

Written by Molière, translated into English verse by Richard Wilbur and directed by Richard Baird, it runs April 21 through May 5 at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach. For tickets, call (949) 497-2787 or visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

“Singularities or the Computers of Venus” The stars? The past? The future? Our own limits? Set in three different time periods, “Singularities or the Computers of Venus” looks at the lives of women astronomers in three different time periods as they grapple with light, love and the infinite.

Written and directed by Laura Stribling, it runs April 26 through June 2 at the Road Theatre in North Hollywood. For tickets, call (818) 761-8838 or www.RoadTheatre.org.

“The Body’s Midnight” What does it mean to discover America? Anne and David are determined to find out as they embark on the perfect American road trip. They have a map, an impressive list of sights to see and an itinerary that should get them to St. Paul, home of daughter Katie and son-in-law Wolf, just in time for the birth of their first grandchild. But their perfect plan is derailed by a troubling diagnosis and the beautiful impermanence of the world around them. As Anne and David veer off their intended path, they are forced to grapple with the unavoidably messy and breathtaking journey of their lives.

Written by Tira Palmquist and directed by Jessica Kubzansky, it runs April 27 through May 26 at the Boston Court Pasadena in Pasadena. For tickets, call (626) 683-6801 or www.bostoncourtpasadena.org.

“Songs for a New World” is an anthology of vignettes that explores the complexities of what it means to be radically, intrinsically human in the 21st century. With a powerhouse cast of voices telling its stories, “Songs for a New World” chronicles life in a modern age where dreams and disillusionment go hand-in-hand in the search for authentic connection, discerning what’s real in a virtual world of social media platforms and dating websites, and celebrating life as we make it. It’s a captivating intersection where diverse voices meet the burden of an unpredictable reality … and persevere.

Written by Jason Robert Brown, with music by Jason Robert Brown, and directed by Brittney S. Wheeler, it runs April 27 through May 25 at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre at the Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center Los Angeles LGBT Center in Los Angeles. For tickets, visit www.lalgbtcenter.org/tickets,.

Continuing

“Freud on Cocaine” “Trust me, I’m a doctor.” Jonathan Slavin (“Santa Clarita Diet,” “Dr. Ken,” “Better Off Ted”) stars in an outrageous new comedy based on the documented letters, notes, dreams and recollections of neurologist and founder of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud that attest to his decade-long use of cocaine, both in his practice and personal life.

Written and directed by Howard Skora, it runs through May 3 at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks. For tickets, call (818) 687-8559 or visit www.FreudOnConcaine.com.

Steve Zall, Publisher – Scene in LA

Sid Fish, Co-Publisher and Editor