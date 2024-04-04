Savor the Globe at Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Flavors of the World Food Festival

By Charly SHELTON

Adventure awaits at Six Flags Magic Mountain, not just on the intense coasters but also on the plates of the Flavors of the World Food Festival. This culinary celebration, running to May 5, brings a taste of global cuisine to the heart of Valencia, offering guests a unique opportunity to indulge in an array of international flavors every Saturday and Sunday.

The festival features a lineup of dishes and drinks from around the world, served across eight booths sprinkled throughout the park – Mexico, Korea, Italy, India, Greece, China, the Caribbean and Drink Around the World. For those looking to experience the wide range of offerings, the tasting card presents an exceptional value. At $50 for eight tastings, or $65 for 12, the card allows food enthusiasts to sample a diverse selection of the festival’s culinary delights without breaking the bank.

Six Flags brought me out to immerse myself in the festival’s vibrant atmosphere as I embarked on a gastronomic journey, tasting card in hand. While every dish aimed to transport the taster to its country of origin, some items stood out among the rest.

The toasted ravioli from the Italy booth seemed straightforward – a fried ravioli with marinara sauce – but it came out more reminiscent of a ricotta-filled cheese stick, which was more fun than I expected.

The birria taco from the Mexico booth was a solid, expertly filled taco of slow-cooked and subtly spicy shredded beef. There are taco places all over LA that offer awesome takes on this dish, but for theme park food this was actually very well done and is something that would do well to stay past the festival and make its way onto a menu somewhere in the park.

But the real showstopper was the India booth. The coconut curry with naan bites and the rice kheer, both from the India booth, were not only hearty and satisfying but offered a unique blend of flavors not seen elsewhere in the amusement park world. The rice kheer was a wholly new experience for me offering an almost indescribable texture of sweet, creamy pudding and rice, but not rice pudding. It was the most interesting dish just for its uniqueness and the sweet, complex flavor pushed it easily to the top of the list.

While the festival’s primary allure is its international cuisine the experience is more than just about eating. The Flavors of the World Food Festival at Six Flags Magic Mountain is a celebration of culture, offering guests a chance to explore the culinary traditions of seven different countries without ever leaving the park.

As we look forward to the full swing of the festival, make sure to plan a visit and navigate the globe one bite at a time. And for an in-depth look at all the foods I tried, don’t miss my video taste test review on YouTube. Scan the QR code below or search for Charly Shelton/Zipahdeedoodad on YouTube to watch, and join me as I taste my way through this delicious event.

Prepare your taste buds for a journey across continents as Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Flavors of the World Food Festival promises a delectable adventure for all who attend.

See you at the park for a taste of the world!