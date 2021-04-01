Finally … It’s Back to School

By Mary O’KEEFE

After a year of virtual studies, this week students began the slow and staggered return back to school.

On March 23 elementary teachers and support staff returned to campus. Teachers prepared their classrooms for the return of some of their students though others will continue to learn virtually. This dual teaching method is a challenge for teachers because they want to make certain their attention is equally focused between those students in class and those in virtual studies.

On March 29, GUSD students in TK through second grade who wanted to return to in-person learning returned to campus. On April 5, students in third through sixth grades will have the chance to return to in-person learning. About 50% of children in these grades are expected to return to in-person learning.

This graduation from the purple tier to the less restrictive red tier was approved on March 12 by the Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health. On April 5, Public Health has stated the County will be ready to move into the orange tier. This will allow districts to open secondary schools. The decision on opening middle and high schools is in the discussion phase at GUSD.

In March 2020, GUSD students left for spring break and never returned to in-person learning. The COVID-19 Safer-at-Home Ordinance shut down many businesses, gathering spots and other places including schools. School districts, including Glendale Unified, scrambled to transition from in-person learning to virtual learning. One major challenge was making certain all students had access to computers and adequate Wi-Fi.

COVID-19 restrictions highlighted the digital divide among students. Funding from state and federal agencies helped accelerate technology placement for students in need. That help came much faster due to the extreme need during the pandemic.

Returning to in-person learning has taken a lot of effort by District staff – from upgrading ventilation systems to installing Plexiglass on desks to separate students.

The pandemic and subsequent closures have taken a toll on students, teachers, parents and District staff. Negotiations with teachers have been ongoing since the shutdown and continue with meetings on Wednesdays between the Glendale Teachers Association and GUSD. Teachers had to immediately switch from in-person teaching to virtual teaching, which for some meant having to increase their Internet bandwidth at their homes and becoming tech-savvy overnight. Students and parents had the same scramble to get up to the technical standards needed to attend classes at home. Parents had to rework schedules and, in some cases, had to quit their jobs to stay home with their student/s.

Recently, some parents began demonstrating their frustrations with their children still learning virtually. They held signs and marched in support of students going back to school. They voiced concerns about the growing number of children suffering from depression and other mental health issues and the struggles with some students who were falling being in learning.

“We were blindsided on March 13, 2020. Since that day we have come together … for a potential return to [in-person] learning,” said GUSD board member Greg Krikorian. “I am hopeful to open for [secondary].”

He added he would like to, at the minimum, have this year’s high school seniors be part of an in-person, socially distant, graduation ceremony.

But for now excitement is focused on elementary school.

“The Lincoln team has been hard at work preparing for the safe return of TK through second grade students. [Monday] morning I felt like Willy Wonka opening the gates to the chocolate factory,” said Barbara Fariss, principal of Lincoln Elementary School. “We are so happy to have the opportunity to have students on campus. It was clear, even behind masks, that students and teachers were excited to be together in person. All classrooms are set up with Plexiglass dividers and social distancing. It was very impressive to see teachers working simultaneously with students in class and remotely. There can be no doubt that teachers have once again proven that they are super heroes.”