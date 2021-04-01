A Community Conversation Planned with LASD Sheriff and Capt. Deeds

By Mary O’KEEFE

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will be hosting a community conversation for residents in the areas of the unincorporated areas of LA County – La Crescenta and Montrose, Kagel Canyon and La Cañada Flintridge. He will be joined by Crescenta Valley Sheriff Station Captain Todd Deeds. The event will be held virtually on April 6 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“This is something the sheriff wanted to do. He wanted to make contact with community members and government leaders,” Deeds said. “He started doing this back in January with other patrol areas that [LASD] is responsible for throughout the County.”

The topics on April 6 will cover whatever the local community is most concerned about – from hate crimes to burglaries. It is a type of town hall meeting where the public can talk about public safety issues.

One of the most basic questions that has often been asked of previous sheriffs is who is the reporting agency for what address. In Crescenta Valley the unincorporated areas of LA County – La Crescenta and Montrose are under the LA County Sheriff’s Dept./CV Station; however, traffic issues within the local area are the responsibility of the California Highway Patrol. In La Cañada Flintridge, the LASD/CV Station covers the entire city. Areas that are west of Pennsylvania Avenue and area below Montrose Avenue are under the jurisdictions of the City of Glendale, but the agency representing Crescenta Valley Park is LASD-Parks Division. So though it can be confusing all agencies work together.

Deeds said he is not certain what types of questions to expect but, from the calls the station has received in the past, common questions will be about the types of crimes in the area, if crime is increasing and what are some of the efforts by the LASD.

“The sheriff will be willing to answer anything throughout the County,” Deeds said. “He is responsible for all areas throughout the County. I will be able to weigh in on more specific things.”

Deeds added his station’s deputies have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts, which is also a national problem. They have also seen an increase in larceny thefts and burglary from vehicles.

Another concern is street racing – a common issue throughout LA County. There have been calls concerning cars racing up and down Foothill Boulevard as well as along the Angeles Crest Highway. The CV Station has increased law enforcement efforts in that area, he said.

“We have really increased efforts in speeding and reckless and distracted driving [issues],” he said.

The meeting is a way for residents to have general questions answered by the sheriff and local issues addressed by Capt. Deeds. To join the meeting, register online at https://bit.ly/38LUJqd. The access code is 146 244 1802. To listen only, call (213) 306-3065. Questions can be submitted to SIBEPT@lasd.org; indicate they are for the Crescenta Valley Station session on April 6. The area of residence or business should be noted.

For those without computer access, CV Weekly is accepting questions until Monday at noon that will be forwarded for the session. Those with questions can call (818) 248-2740 with their questions; the area of residence or business also needs to be included.