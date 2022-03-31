Preparing for 100th Anniversary of Verdugo Hills Cemetery

The public’s help is needed to bring this historic landmark back to it former glory.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Those who live outside of California may have a narrow view of the state – sunshine, Hollywood and surfing are most likely the main perceptions – but, as those who live here know, California is really made up of small neighborhood communities. The really interesting stories are in those small communities, the stories that all neighbors love to share and have a sense of pride in – the stranger the story is, the better it is.

Every CVW reader gets a dose of local history (and sometimes bizarre stories) every week when they read historian Mike Lawler’s Treasures of the Valley.

One of the most beloved stories of the area surrounds a small patch of land on top of a high hill in Tujunga that started as a “peaceful” place but over the decades has had very little peace.

In 1922, early local pioneer Marshall Hartranft donated a four-acre parcel of land in Tujunga in honor of his good friend, Parson James Wornum who died that year. The land was to become the Hills of Peace cemetery and Wornum was the first “resident.” The parson’s wife, “Aunt” Jenny Wornom, was also laid to rest at the cemetery.

The cemetery is now known as the Verdugo Hills Cemetery.

Throughout those early years, the cemetery quietly welcomed new “residents” including Hiram Hatch, an early Little Landers resident. After Hatch’s death his daughter Mable took over the role of caretaker for the cemetery. Craig Durst, a historian and member of the Little Landers Historical Society of Sunland-Tujunga, recently took on the role of caretaker of the cemetery with the hope of bringing it back to its community roots.

Durst has organized volunteers who have been working on a restoration and renewal project at the Verdugo Hills Cemetery, which will culminate with a 100th anniversary celebration on April 23.

Once a month, an army of volunteers, wearing work gloves with rakes and shovels in hand, arrives at the cemetery and begins working on its restoration. Over the months they discovered headstones that had been long buried. They formed pathways that created a historical walk around the sacred ground.

So far, the crews have fixed a brick wall that was crumbling away. A bench was repaired that was under what is known as the “sacred oak” tree; it had broken and custom pieces were needed for its repair.

“We fixed up trails, raised some headstones and planted trees and a lot of plants … a lot of plants,” Durst said. “We just recently built a bridge over Stony Creek.”

He added because they created so many new trails they had to add things to the area, like the bridge. But just cleaning and making repairs in the area was not enough for Durst. This project has become more than just a restoration project; it has become a mission for him.

At the core of Durst’s vision is respect for those buried at the cemetery. For example, it was important to him that trails were installed. Prior to their installation, people would walk on the graves because they could not see them.

“Now they are visible,” he said.

Actor Bill Pullman and his wife have helped with the refurbishing project and created the beginning of a path/trail on Pioneer Hill that honors those who founded the area. For his Eagle Project, a Boy Scout from Troop 315 has taken over caring for the trail and will complete it. The Friends of Verdugo Hills Cemetery and members of the Little Landers Historical Society are part of the volunteer force working to revitalize the cemetery. Additional help, both financial and physical, is needed. For example, of the 2,247 people who were recorded as buried at the cemetery there are only 220 headstones. So Durst is creating a brick memorial where the names of those who do not have a headstone will be engraved. Each brick costs $40, which covers the purchase of the brick and helps with building of the Soldiers Stairway, a memorial that will honor veterans buried at Verdugo Hills Cemetery.

That those who were buried at this cemetery have been forgotten due to time, neglect and Mother Nature is what fuels Durst’s passion.

“I just have a feeling if someone reads your name and contemplates your life, even for a [short] time, then you’re not forgotten,” he said.

Moving forward, volunteers are invited to help at the cemetery every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are asked to bring gardening equipment, especially anything that can help with weeding. The cemetery is located at 7000 Parson’s Trail in Tujunga.

For those who cannot make it to the cemetery to help, there are other ways to show support. Friends of Verdugo Hills Cemetery is asking for flower donations for the 100th anniversary event on April 23. Call Allen’s Flower Market at (818) 273-9222 to donate.

To make a donation for the engraved bricks, visit bricksrus.com/donorsite/veteransvhc. Just enter VHC in the custom engraving section. The names that will be engraved will be selected by the staff of the Friends of Verdugo Hills Cemetery. Any amount added to the additional donation field will go toward the purchase of more bricks.

Those who would like to donate via a check can do so by making the check payable to Little Landers Historical Society and mailing it to Bolton Hall, LLHS, P.O. Box 203, Tujunga, California 91043. If the donation is for the bricks, write “bricks” in the memo area of the check; otherwise the donation will go into the general fund.

The community is encouraged to learn more at the Friends of Verdugo Hills Cemetery Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/friendsofVHC.