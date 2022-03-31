Healthcare Career Options Open Eyes of Local Students

By Bethany BROWN

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital hosted 50 students from Crescenta Valley, Eagle Rock and La Cañada high schools for the hospital’s Healthcare Day of Discovery on Friday, March 25. Students were given an opportunity to learn more about career opportunities in the healthcare field including, among others, nurses, physician’s assistants, physical therapists, radiologists and pharmacists.

Students spent the morning at discussion panels where experts discussed their experiences. They were then split into groups and invited to participate in hands-on training tasks at alternating stations. VHH physical therapists provided demonstrations of specific equipment that they may use with patients. Students were also welcomed to take vital signs, such as body temperature, pulse rate, respiration rate and blood pressure. Additionally, they learned how to prepare a sterile IV and conduct a carotid artery screening.

Deborah Weirick, director of Community and Donor Relations for USC-VHH, said the event has been held since 2019 but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the last two years have been virtual events.

“We’re excited to be back in person this year,” Weirick said. “It’s more interactive this way. I think kids are more willing to ask questions and they get to gain exposure to the human face of it by hearing from professionals about their journeys that led to where they are now. It could potentially be relatable for the students and hopefully encourage them.”

She revealed how much room there is for opportunity as healthcare is the largest growing industry in the U.S. She emphasized the considerably high shortages the industry is experiencing due to the aging population and how critical it will be for future generations to choose careers in healthcare.

“We want to make sure that our local youth who are still in high school and thinking about what they want to study in college have access to what it actually means to be in the healthcare profession – what sort of education is required, what motivates, what personal qualities you need. It may look cool on TV but there’s a lot that goes into it,” Weirick said. “This event provides a glimpse into the realities of these professions.”

Camenae Jones, CVHS sophomore, said she was “blown away” by how many careers there are that she likely would not have known about.

“I’ve gotten a lot of great insight today,” Jones said. “It’s just amazing to me that every little thing in this hospital is so important … things you wouldn’t even think about.” She said it wasn’t until the outbreak of COVID-19 that she decided she wanted to pursue a career in healthcare.

“A lot of my family members are in healthcare and a lot of my family members need healthcare, so I have a personal pull to want to help everyone I can and really make an impact on lives,” she added.

Similarly, Jones’ friend and fellow CVHS sophomore Lena Markosian said the pandemic significantly increased her desire to enter the field.

“Knowing how many people were affected by COVID and witnessing it firsthand – like with my family members, and even I got COVID at some point – I just wanted to be that person to help make a difference and stop this pandemic,” Markosian said.

Both Jones and Markosian have a passion for helping people and are eager to continue to explore different pathways within the industry until they find one that best fits. They said the event inspired them and advised them on the many different careers available beyond that of doctors and nurses.

“I’m always really impressed by the resiliency of these students who do what needs to be done to achieve their goals even when times are unimaginably hard,” Weirick said. “I hope that they remember that it’s a matter of putting one foot in front of the other and everybody’s path can be different.”