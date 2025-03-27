Support Mixer for Altadena and Pasadena Businesses Lost During the Fire

By Mary O’KEEFE

Several local chambers of commerce, including the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, have gathered to show solidarity with Altadena and Pasadena chambers of commerce.

It has been estimated that nearly 2,000 local businesses were lost and/or damaged due to the Eaton Fire.

Those who would like to support local businesses during this devastating time are invited to join a Small Business Strong: Benefit Mixer taking place tonight between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the California Pizza Kitchen, 99 N. Los Robles in Pasadena. Tickets are $30, which includes 90 minutes of free parking.

All proceeds from the mixer will be donated to the Altadena Chamber of Commerce and the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce.