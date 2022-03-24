Sheriff Helicopter Crashes in Angeles Forest

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Saturday at about 5 p.m. the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. helicopter Air 5 crashed near the San Gabriel Dam.

Initially, CVW reported there were five people onboard the helicopter at the time of the crash; however, there were six people – five deputies and one ride-along doctor from UCLA – according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

All six were transported to a local hospital after the crash; none of the injuries were considered life threatening, according to an LASD spokeswoman.

Air 5 was reportedly on its way to assist with a vehicle accident at the time of the crash.

“[Air 5] does 500 to 700 rescues a year,” Villanueva stated during a press conference.

For those near the Angeles National Forest, seeing the green and yellow Air 5 flying overhead is a common sight. The crew responds to everything from lost hikers to cars over the side of the road. The crew works closely with all emergency responders, including LASD Montrose Search and Rescue.

“To me, they are the unsung heroes of the County rescue system,” said Doug Cramoline, Montrose Search and Rescue (MSAR).

Cramoline and the MSAR team work closely with the LASD air support as they patrol the Angeles National Forest.

“Our team and the entire department are so thankful that the crew survived, that they were transported so quickly to Pomona Valley Hospital and are recovering,” said Cindy Moyneur England, MSAR member. “Those deputies that work within ESD [emergency services detail] on the helicopter are our immediate resource when we are called out on a motorcycle crash, car crash, cliff hanger, missing hikers and more. They are able to drop team members into inaccessible wilderness areas that would take hours to reach in order to search for lost hikers. They are also able to hoist us and our victim(s) out of those dicey mountainous areas to safety.”

Cramoline added that this crash reminds everyone of the dangers the helicopter’s crew face daily.

Air 5 and the other emergency air rescue teams have saved countless lives, not only when they assist in finding missing hikers but also when they either hoist or land and transport injured individuals to hospitals.

“We have seen it over and over again. It takes them three to six minutes to get to Huntington [Hospital] or another trauma center. That time they save is significant for [victims],” said Cramoline.

“We were helping with a rescue in the Mt. Baldy [area]. It was getting late and there were snow conditions,” Cramoline said of a memorable rescue by Air 5.

The MSAR team had hiked to an area for pickup but was initially told it could not receive air support.

“Then you could just see them flying [toward] us,” he said.

Air 5 came and was able to get the team off the mountain.

Cramoline pointed out that the helicopter crews do not take chances; they are well-trained and highly skilled.

“Everything is a balance of risk and reward,” he added.

That balance is something the crews, as well as MSAR, understand well.

“I speak for all LA County SAR teams when I say there is always a sense of relief when we hear the rotor blades of the Air 5 crew coming towards us to assist in a search or rescue,” England said.