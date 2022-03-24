Pickleball for Parkinson’s Comes to Pacific Community Center & Park

By Bethany BROWN

The Glendale Community Services & Parks Dept. has incorporated and welcomed since 2013 the pickleball community at various locations within the city. On March 11, it introduced its newest addition for individuals with Parkinson’s and their caregivers at Pacific Park & Community Center, 501 S Pacific Ave.

Volunteers from Glendale’s pickleball players conducted a demonstration of the sport to those who attended and wanted to learn more. The goal was to introduce the sport and provide a means for persons with Stage 1 and Stage 2 Parkinson’s to get out and be active while they still can.

Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness and difficulty walking, balance and coordination. Parkinson’s symptoms usually begin gradually and worsen over time. As the disease progresses, people may be unable to walk or talk.

Pickleball for Parkinson’s provides an opportunity for those suffering to participate in a low-impact activity, get outside and socialize with others. The sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It is played using a paddle and a plastic ball with holes and can be played in doubles or singles formats and enjoyed by all ages and skill levels.

Sevag Garabetian, senior Community Services supervisor of Glendale Community Services & Parks, said after observing a great success at the first event that the newly added program has been implemented permanently and will now be available every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the park. Ambassadors of the U.S. Pickleball Association will be present each week to teach the basics of the sport to anybody who may be new in attendance or unfamiliar with the ins and outs of the sport.

“What we wanted to do was specifically make a court available on Fridays for persons with Parkinson’s so that they know there’s a guarantee they will get to play if they make the drive over,” Garabetian said. “My hope is that the Community Center and pickleball could be positive outlets and an avenue for these individuals to find a sport and activity that could help them cope with their disease until it inevitably takes away their ability.”

Garabetian further emphasized the hope that it will bring about newfound passion and joy and friendships to all who participate.

For questions about Pickleball for Parkinson’s or other programs available at Pacific Park & Community Center, email pickleballglendale@yahoo.com or call (818) 548-4098.